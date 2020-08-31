High school football: After relatively successful opening weekend, Monday brought schedule cancellations due to coronavirus

The second week of high school football vs. the coronavirus opened Monday with more cancellations and postponements of high school games.

Beggs canceled Friday’s contest at Rejoice Christian and the Beggs district went to distance learning until Sept. 9 after “several students and staff members” tested positive for the virus, according to a release on the district’s website.

Lincoln Christian, which opened at Beggs last Friday, took precautions by postponing its home opener against Jones to Sept. 18 when both schools had an open date.

“It is what it is,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. “Adapt and adjust. We contacted (Jones’ coaches). We saw they had an open date and we just went ahead and moved (the game) in the best interest of everybody.”

Berryhill shut down school for two weeks and canceled games Friday at Fort Gibson and on Sept. 11 at home against Cascia Hall. Fort Gibson has rescheduled with Tecumseh, which had its game vs. Perkins-Tryon cancelled.

Okmulgee added to the list late Monday when it canceled Friday’s home game with Webster.

Nearly a dozen games were canceled or postponed last weekend, but the head man for governing Oklahoma high school athletics said he isn’t surprised.