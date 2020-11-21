High school football: 6A schools receive semifinal assignments

Owasso and Jenks will be busy next weekend as the Class 6A football playoffs move into the semifinal stage.
Sites and times for the 6A subdivisions were announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The No. 1 Rams and No. 2 Trojans will play one another in one 6A Division I semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow High School and both will host semifinal matches involving other schools on Saturday.
In the other Division I semifinal, No. 3 Union faces No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso.
Also at Owasso, 6A Division II’s No. 2 Stillwater plays No. 4 Choctaw at 1 p.m. Saturday.
No. 1 Bixby plays No. 3 Midwest City in the other Division II semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks.
The Owasso-Jenks game is a rematch of last year’s Division I championship game, won by the Rams 14-6 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Jenks has dominated the series over the years, winning 29 of 30 matches from 1990 to 2016.
But the Rams have won the last three meetings. They launched their 2017 championship season with a 48-10 win at Jenks and defeated the Trojans again in that year’s semifinals, 21-0 at the University of Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium.
Bixby, riding a 34-game winning streak and seeking a sixth gold ball in seven years, faces Midwest City in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Spartans won semifinal matchups over the Bombers in 2017 and 2018 and won in the quarterfinals last year.
The Stillwater-Choctaw game is also a rematch. The Pioneers, hopeful of avenging losses to Bixby in the 6A Division II final in each of the last two seasons, defeated Choctaw 62-12 in last year’s semifinals.
Union and Santa Fe will meet in the playoffs for the third time in four years. Union, which has won six straight games following an 0-4 start, won quarterfinal matches from the Wolves in 2017 and 2018.
Class 6A Division I
Semifinals
No. 1 Owasso (11-0) vs. No. 2 Jenks (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Broken Arrow
No. 3 Union (6-4) vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Owasso
Class 6A Division II
Semifinals
No. 1 Bixby (9-0) vs. No. 3 Midwest City, (8-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Jenks
No. 2 Stillwater (9-0) vs. No. 4 Choctaw (8-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Owasso
