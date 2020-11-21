High school football: 6A schools receive semifinal assignments

Owasso and Jenks will be busy next weekend as the Class 6A football playoffs move into the semifinal stage.

Sites and times for the 6A subdivisions were announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The No. 1 Rams and No. 2 Trojans will play one another in one 6A Division I semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow High School and both will host semifinal matches involving other schools on Saturday.

In the other Division I semifinal, No. 3 Union faces No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso.

Also at Owasso, 6A Division II’s No. 2 Stillwater plays No. 4 Choctaw at 1 p.m. Saturday.

No. 1 Bixby plays No. 3 Midwest City in the other Division II semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks.

The Owasso-Jenks game is a rematch of last year’s Division I championship game, won by the Rams 14-6 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Jenks has dominated the series over the years, winning 29 of 30 matches from 1990 to 2016.