High school football: 5A, 4A semifinal playoff previews

Other 5A semifinal: No. 6 McAlester (9-2) at No. 3 OKC McGuinness (9-2)

Class 4A: No. 3 Cushing at No. 1 Wagoner

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: W.L. Odom Field, Wagoner

Tickets: $7

Records: Wagoner 12-0, Cushing 9-3

Key players: Cushing RB/MLB Hayden Fry rushed for two TDs last week at Hilldale and has 1,314 rushing yards and 13 TDs. He also has a team-leading 164 tackles. … Sophomore QB Blaze Berlowitz has thrown for 2,751 yards and 14 TDs. He had TD strikes of 71 yards to twin brother Brody Berlowitz and 34 yards to Lane Yaunt. Camden Crooks leads Tigers receivers with 906 yards and 9 TDs. He also has six interceptions. Wagoner RB Braden Drake had a 72-yard run with 30 seconds left for the winning score in the quarterfinal win over Tuttle and has rushed for 1,549 yards and 31 TDs. QB Sawyer Jones has thrown 13 TD passes. LBs Trey Gause and Caden Charboneau and DEs Isaac Smith and Chochee Watson lead a defense allowing an average of only five points per game.