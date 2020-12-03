High school football: 5A, 4A semifinal playoff previews

Class 5A: No. 2 Collinsville at No. 1 Carl Albert
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Carl Albert’s Gary Rose Stadium, Midwest City
Tickets: $7
Records: Collinsville 11-0, Carl Albert 9-1
Key players: Collinsville junior QB Andrew Carney has accounted for 3,097 yards and 47 TDs, leading the highest-scoring offense in school history. The Cards average 50.5 points per game. Oscar Hammond has 12 TD receptions, Kaleb Cunningham has seven and both average more than 20 yards per catch. Brayden Gilkey has rushed for 1,100 yards and has 60 tackles. ILB Nate Wilkins has 86 tackles, leading a defense that has forced 31 turnovers. Carl Albert QB Ben Harris has thrown for 1,827 yards and 20 TDs this season. Over four years, Harris is 49-2 as the Titans’ starter and has thrown for 9,055 yards and 91 TDs. Kentrell Bizzell has rushed for 772 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Javion Hunt, a four-star prospect and University of Arkansas commit, has rushed for 745 yards and 11 TDs.
Noteworthy: Carl Albert, 63-3 over five seasons, seeks its fifth consecutive gold ball, the fourth straight under current head coach Mike Corley, and its 16th overall. … In 2017, Corley succeeded Gary Rose, who guided the Titans to 10 state titles. … Corley is 50-2 in his four seasons. … Collinsville is in the semifinals for the fourth time in eight seasons under coach Kevin Jones, who is 86-39 in his 11th year at the helm. … Carl Albert beat the Cards 37-20 in the 2018 semifinals at Owasso, the first meeting between the schools.
Other 5A semifinal: No. 6 McAlester (9-2) at No. 3 OKC McGuinness (9-2)
Class 4A: No. 3 Cushing at No. 1 Wagoner
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: W.L. Odom Field, Wagoner
Tickets: $7
Records: Wagoner 12-0, Cushing 9-3
Key players: Cushing RB/MLB Hayden Fry rushed for two TDs last week at Hilldale and has 1,314 rushing yards and 13 TDs. He also has a team-leading 164 tackles. … Sophomore QB Blaze Berlowitz has thrown for 2,751 yards and 14 TDs. He had TD strikes of 71 yards to twin brother Brody Berlowitz and 34 yards to Lane Yaunt. Camden Crooks leads Tigers receivers with 906 yards and 9 TDs. He also has six interceptions. Wagoner RB Braden Drake had a 72-yard run with 30 seconds left for the winning score in the quarterfinal win over Tuttle and has rushed for 1,549 yards and 31 TDs. QB Sawyer Jones has thrown 13 TD passes. LBs Trey Gause and Caden Charboneau and DEs Isaac Smith and Chochee Watson lead a defense allowing an average of only five points per game.
Noteworthy: Wagoner has tied a school record with six shutouts and hasn’t allowed more than 14 points this season. … The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the 11th time under coach Dale Condict and are seeking a fifth state title since 2011. … Condict is 179-29 in 16 Wagoner seasons and totals 230 coaching wins overall, ranking among Oklahoma’s all-time leaders. … Cushing finished fourth in District 4A-2, but has upset Weatherford and Hilldale in the postseason to get this far. … The Tigers had a similar experience in 2014 when they reached the 3A final. … Rusty Morgan is 17-17 in his third year at the Cushing helm.
Other 4A semifinal: No. 4 Clinton (7-3) at No. 2 Blanchard (10-2)
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
