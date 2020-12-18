High school football: 2A final, No. 1 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 Washington -- key facts and figures

No. 1 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 Washington, Okla.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Tickets: $10
TV: NFHSnetwork.com ($10.99)
Records: Metro Christian 11-2; Washington 12-1
James Aydelott's Fox 23 forecast: Mostly sunny, 45 degrees at kickoff, light wind
Playoff history
Metro Christian leads the all-time series 2-0 with two quarterfinal wins, 55-13 in 2019 and 34-28 in 2018. This is Washington's fourth appearance in the state final -- losses to Millwood in 2017 and Tonkawa in 2005, and a victory over Turpin in 1996.
Last year's state final
Metro's first state final appearance was a 42-34 win over Vian. Patriots quarterback Asher Link accounted for 406 yards and six touchdowns, including the tiebreaking TD run with 6:43 left, in his final high school game.
QB comparison: Metro starts senior Colton Cook, but sophomore Kirk Francis usually takes more snaps during the game. Cook has completed 106-of-172 passes for 1,458 yards with 14 touchdowns. Francis is 144-of-228 for 1,861 yards with 24 TDs. Metro coach Jared McCoy said, "Colton has been outstanding, you look to seniors to lead, but Kirk has been throwing better and better each week. Colton runs the ball a little bit better and Kirk’s arm strength is a little better. Colton has helped paved the way for Kirk to step in and be successful. We like rotating them because of their different skill sets – some games are better for one than another. Sometimes it's a game feel, sometimes you game plan and prepare for it." Washington senior Emitt Wilk is 65-of-112 for 1,210 yards and 15 TDs. He also has rushed for 728 yards and 12 TDs. "He's been our sparkplug since he came back from an injury," Washington coach Brad Beller said.
Other key players
Metro Christian: Levi Korir has 118 carries for 1,070 yards and 12 TDs. He also has 29 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Penland has 53 catches for 655 yards and 13 TDs. Junior Simpson has 56 catches for 711 yards and seven TDs. Tagg Campbell has four interceptions. Cade Gibson has 24 catches for 412 yards and three TDs plus McCoy said he "is all over the place" at linebacker.
Washington: Chase Allison has 223 rushes for 1,524 yards and 20 TDs. Leading receivers are Kobe Scott (33 catches, 533 yards, 5 TDs), Luke Hendrix (27-476-6) and Keitlyn Schultz (22-349-5). DB Jaxon Sanchez is described by coach Brad Beller as a "coach on the field."
Notable
Washington has allowed exactly 22 points in each of its last three games. The Warriors are averaging 40.5 points in four playoff games compared to 42.8 for the Patriots. Metro gave up 22 points in its third-round game and has allowed 59 points over the last two weeks. ... Washington's only loss was 49-16 to 4A Newcastle in Week 8. Metro's losses were 34-14 at Texas 4A quarterfinalist Paris in the opener and 42-7 to 3A champion Holland Hall in Week 3. ... Penland played for Jenks in the 6AI final last year and Cook also moved to from Jenks to Metro.
Quotable
Gibson said about the advantage of having won a 2A state title last year at Wantland Stadium, "We’ve been able to be in that environment so I think we’re gonna pretty comfortable out there. We'll be able to cherish the moments even more this year knowing what it's like."
-- Barry Lewis Tulsa World
