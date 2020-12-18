High school football: 2A final, No. 1 Metro Christian vs. No. 3 Washington -- key facts and figures

QB comparison: Metro starts senior Colton Cook, but sophomore Kirk Francis usually takes more snaps during the game. Cook has completed 106-of-172 passes for 1,458 yards with 14 touchdowns. Francis is 144-of-228 for 1,861 yards with 24 TDs. Metro coach Jared McCoy said, "Colton has been outstanding, you look to seniors to lead, but Kirk has been throwing better and better each week. Colton runs the ball a little bit better and Kirk’s arm strength is a little better. Colton has helped paved the way for Kirk to step in and be successful. We like rotating them because of their different skill sets – some games are better for one than another. Sometimes it's a game feel, sometimes you game plan and prepare for it." Washington senior Emitt Wilk is 65-of-112 for 1,210 yards and 15 TDs. He also has rushed for 728 yards and 12 TDs. "He's been our sparkplug since he came back from an injury," Washington coach Brad Beller said.