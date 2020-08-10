Coaches are optimistic that coronavirus safety protocols won’t spoil the fun this week as Oklahoma high school athletes return to the fields and courts.
“Our girls will do anything it takes to get back out there and be able to do something with their teammates,” Cascia Hall volleyball coach Jenny Pierson said. “It’s something we talk about a lot: ‘If you want to have a season, let’s just follow these guidelines.’”
Monday’s softball and volleyball action will be the first to count toward statewide rankings and championships since COVID-19 descended in March, cancelling the 6A-2A state basketball tournaments and all remaining spring sports.
Cross country season also opens this week, and statewide preseason football practice starts Monday. Football scrimmages and the All-City Preview are set for Aug. 20-21 and the regular season begins Aug. 27-28.
COVID-19 continues to be a threat, and many districts are insisting on a continuation of optional safety guidelines developed by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
It may seem weird to undergo daily temperature checks and wear a mask literally up to the point when an athlete steps onto the court or into the batter’s box. But many have been doing those things since summer workouts started in June.
Broken Arrow softball players have embraced the process, head coach Randall King said.
“We’ve told them from the start that if they wanted to play, they’d take care of the protocols. So far, we’ve had good attitudes and good practices and we’re ready to go. Hopefully, we can have a good season and get it all in,” King said.
Seniors keep a team in the right direction, he said, “and we’ve got a good group and they are reinforcing what we’re trying to do.”
Social distancing is also part of the equation. BA, coming off a 38-3, state-semifinal campaign, opens the season Monday at Enid. The Tigers will take 20 players — two fewer than normally allowed — to create more space on the bus for the more than two-hour ride to western Oklahoma.
For social distancing in home games, the Tigers and others schools are opening dugouts to allow extra players to sit or stand outside the foul lines, similar to the overflow canopies seen in Major League Baseball.
Hand sanitizer is a dugout must. The Tigers use it “after every drill and every at-bat,” King said. “We talk about this all the time. We’re trying to stay diligent and do every day the things we have to do to have a season.”
Jessa Gilyard, Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick are the top returnees as Victory Christian volleyball seeks a fourth consecutive state title.
Victory coach Dan Donohoe said his players likely will be more impacted by pregame protocols than anything that happens in a match. But under the NFHS guidelines, there will be a few significant differences this season.
Only one captain from each team is allowed in the pregame meeting and athletes are discouraged from shaking hands before the match. In the past, teams met at the net prior to the first serve. Now, they will greet one another from the 10-foot lines on opposite sides of the net.
For now, most districts will dispense with the pregame coin flip. The visiting team will serve to start the match and first serve will then alternate for each successive set until, and if, a fifth and deciding set is needed. Only then will a coin flip be used to determine first serve in the final set.
Teams are discouraged from the usual practice of changing sides of the court after each set — unless it is determined by officials that playing one side constitutes a competitive advantage, such as windows that allow sunlight to glare into a particular team’s faces.
Fans will notice changes, too. Most districts will require that spectators wear masks entering an athletic facility, sit in designated areas and social distance. Sitting in areas marked “unavailable” is not allowed.
The Tulsa Public Schools are not allowing spectators for home volleyball matches. Cascia Hall volleyball has disallowed spectators for its eight-team Commando Shootout on Friday and Saturday, but will allow fans for regular-season home matches.
TPS and Broken Arrow are selling tickets for home football games at 50% of stadium capacity and Owasso is selling tickets at 30% of home capacity. Jenks is considering 50%, athletic director Tony Dillingham said.
Union, with one grandstand under construction and only three home games this season, will sell at 50% capacity for its east grandstand (about 5,500 capacity), athletic director Emily Barkley said.