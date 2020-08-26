With COVID-19’s threat hovering over athletics, area high school players and coaches are thankful the football season will start on schedule this week.
Cascia Hall senior quarterback Cooper Mullen, however, is especially thankful.
A year ago when the Commandos opened the season, Mullen was on the sideline after undergoing surgery for a broken jaw that resulted from a scary auto accident. Mullen was a backseat passenger in a car that was struck by a driver who ran a stop sign near 51st Street and Lewis Avenue.
“We got hit from the side and I hit the window,” Mullen said.
The day before the accident, Mullen performed well in an intersquad scrimmage and had enjoyed a productive offseason.
“I had gone from a sophomore skinny 160 pounds to 190, I was faster, stronger and more athletic,” Mullen said. “My arm strength was through the roof and it was just — bam! — like that.”
Mullen, amazingly, was able to return to action before the season ended. Cascia coach Joe Medina said wasn’t surprised because “that’s his nature, he’s a competitive kid.”
Mullen passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns in limited action to help the Commandos extend the state’s longest active playoff streak to 33 years.
“I lost 35 pounds,” Mullen said. “I tried to to do whatever I could to get back on the field.”
Although Mullen, who is now 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, has been playing with the varsity since he was a freshman, this is the first year he enters the season as the starting quarterback. Cascia visits Victory Christian on Friday night.
“This year is definitely kind of bittersweet,” Mullen said. “You already feel like, ‘how am I already a senior?’ After I started four games as a sophomore, I was super-pumped going into my junior year and then kind of had it all taken away.
“So this year as a senior, you have those practices when it’s 100 degrees, but I know I would much rather be here than on the sideline or anywhere else right now.”
Medina is looking forward to seeing what Mullen can do over a full season.
“Cooper has had a fantastic camp,” Medina said. “He is exactly what I thought he would be. Cooper has waited his time. He overcame the unfortunate injury last year and he’s ready to go. He’s just a pure passer. He possesses a rocket arm. He can make all of the throws, he’s athletic and that makes him a threat to run the ball, a big strong kid.”
And starting with last year, having a pure passer at quarterback became even more important for the Commandos.
”We changed our identity, now we’re a throwing team to set up the run,”Medina said. “We have a multitude of wideouts and we have two guys (Mullen and sophomore backup Cooper Lai) who can throw the ball all over the field. And hopefully we get to spread the field out a little bit and make it easier for our running backs to run. We’re not going to run into eight- or nine-man boxes anymore.”
Mullen wasn’t the only key Cascia player whose 2019 season was limited due to injuries. Cascia’s top receiver, Bobby Byers, missed most of the season’s second half due to a separated shoulder.
“He’s just such an explosive football player,” Medina said. “In all three facets of the game — offense, defense and special teams — he’s a game-breaker. He reminds me a lot of Reece Lambert, and he loves to play all three phases.”
Byers’ 2019 season ended just as Mullen was returning.
“I’m very excited he’s back and last year was a struggle for me also,” Byers said. “This year should be really fun.
“Cooper is very good at knowing who to throw it to because of the coverage and he’s always got pin-point accuracy. His deep balls are always right in the breadbasket.”
Mullen and Byers were impressive in last week’s 14-10 win in a half-game at Fort Gibson.
“Cooper was 8-of-12 and distributed the ball extremely well,” Medina said. “I was really pleased with our entire team. What I also like about Cooper, Bobby, as well as our other senior leaders like JJ Peters and Dylan Wilson, is their leadership. In a time when we’ve got to have kids go to our locker room in different shifts, our seniors have all bought in and when they do, it’s easier for the rest of the team to buy in.”
With last year’s injuries behind them, Mullen is looking ahead to having a productive senior season.
“It sucked missing eight games with your friends, but once you see the ball in the air go up and Bobby goes up to catch it in the right corner of the end zone, there’s nothing like that,” Mullen said. “I’m super-pumped and super excited.”
New look in Bixby
Bixby will unveil its new video board in Friday’s home game against Union at Spartan Stadium.
”It’s going to be the largest in Oklahoma and the highest resolution, and one of the largest and highest resolution in the nation,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
Notable
Holland Hall’s football game at Oklahoma City Casady, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved last month to Sept. 11. Casady is in the Southwest Preparatory Conference, which pushed back the start of fall sports, resulting in the change. Holland Hall’s opener now is set for Sept. 4 at Cascia. ...
Broken Arrow’s football games will not be on radio this year. But the games will be audio streamed at baschools.leanplayer.com. Video streaming will be at Arrowvision.tv — except for this week when Broken Arrow’s game Saturday against Bentonville (Arkansas) West is carried by ESPN.