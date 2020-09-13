High school column: Barnsdall makes smooth transition; Verdigris romps; Liberty ends drought

"We're looking to build on last season," Sweeney said. "We've got challenges the next two weeks with Summit Christian (2-0) and Claremore Christian (3-0)."

Tigers roar

For the first time in almost five years, Liberty celebrated a home win Friday -- 28-6 over Fairland. Liberty's last previous home win was on Oct. 9, 2015.

"It was a great atmosphere to begin with because it was the Army National Guard Game of the Week," Liberty coach Shane Page said. "Our kids played really well and everyone was excited here, but our kids didn't make it a bigger deal because they know they can do more."

Page credited defensive coordinator Bill Adams for directing a unit that only gave up two first downs.

Stetson Still completed 16-of-30 passes for 281 yards and two TDs. He also had three sacks as a linebacker.

"He has a really good arm," Page said. "What I love about him is what a great leader he is."

Last September, Liberty snapped a 36-game losing streak. If Liberty (1-1) wins Friday at Caney Valley, that would give the Tigers their first two-game winning streak since they posted victories on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18, 2015 -- that would be exactly five years ago.