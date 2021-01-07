High school boys basketball: Webster, Owasso advance in Skiatook Invitational

SKIATOOK — Webster senior Martwon Taylor can sometimes be overshadowed on a team with two players — Anthony Pritchard and Isaiah Sanders — who often score more than 20 points a game.
Taylor, however, also makes a big impact with his all-around skills.
“He’s the best defensive player I’ve ever had,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “And he’s got more than 1,100 career points. On most teams, that would be their leading scorer.”
Taylor had his typical solid night on both ends of the court Thursday as he scored 13 points to help the Class 4A No. 3 Warriors defeat 5A No. 12 Tahlequah 61-45 in the Skiatook Invitational quarterfinals at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.
Sanders scored 19 points and Pritchard added 16 for the Warriors (7-2), who move on to play 6A No. 6 Owasso (3-1) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Owasso advanced with a 46-44 victory over Muskogee.
“For 26 minutes we played real well,” Bowman said. “And for six minutes we had a lull. We can’t have that lull against Owasso where we get outscored 10 or 12 points.”
Webster jumped out to leads of 12-0, 17-2 and 34-14 over Tahlequah. But just when it seemed the Warriors would cruise to victory, the Tigers cut their deficit to 39-34 late in the third quarter before the Warriors regained control with a 10-4 run that included a Pritchard breakaway dunk off a steal. There was a fourth-quarter sequence when Taylor had steals on consecutive possessions.
“I’m glad we finished strong,” said Taylor, who averages 11 points and 4.2 steals this season.
This is the ninth year Bowman has brought the Warriors to his high school alma mater’s tournament. Webster has never won this tournament that has been dominated by Owasso in the past decade. In last year’s semifinals, Webster lost to Broken Arrow in three overtimes.
“Winning this tournament would be very important,” Taylor said. “We’re more disciplined this year.”
Hayden Smith led Tahlequah (3-4) with 16 points, including 10 in the Tigers’ third-quarter comeback.
Owasso 46, Muskogee 44
Kyler Mann scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the 6A No. 6 Rams (3-1) edge the No. 16 Roughers (3-3). Caden Fry had six of his 11 points in the final period for the Rams, who trailed 32-27 entering the fourth. JaVontae Campbell paced Muskogee with 19 points.
OKC Star Spencer 51, Bishop Kelley 48
Ahmad “Deuce” Kennedy scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to help the 3A No. 10 Bobcats (2-2) rally from a 10-point deficit. Kelley, ranked No. 4 in 5A, led 38-36 going into the fourth, but Kennedy opened the quarter with consecutive baskets that ignited a decisive 13-4 run.
Kennedy also made two key free throws with 25 seconds left and the Comets (4-3) missed a pair of tying 3s in the last moments. Jake Gendron led Kelley with 21 points. Star Spencer defeated Kelley by a similar score with a similar second-half comeback in last year’s Skiatook Invitational.
Broken Arrow 95, Skiatook 28
George McCurdy scored nine of his 14 points on the second quarter as he helped the 6A No. 17 Tigers (4-3) break the game open. After the game was tied at 7, Broken Arrow went on a run of 22-0. Broken Arrow will play Star Spencer in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
WEBSTER 61, TAHLEQUAH 45
Tahlequah;5;11;20;9;—;45
Webster;20;14;11;16;—;61
Tahlequah (3-4): Smith 16, Scott 10, Leathers 9, Joice 6, Louie 2, Young 2.
Webster (7-2): Sanders 19, Pritchard 16, Taylor 13, Barnes 7, Davis 4, Smith 2.
OWASSO 46, MUSKOGEE 44
Muskogee;8;9;15;12;—;44
Owasso;6;11;10;19;—;46
Muskogee (3-3): Campbell 19, X.Brown 14, J.Brown 7, Campbell 4.
Owasso (3-1): Mann 15, Fry 11, Ellison 10, Journee 6, Potter 4.
OKC STAR SPENCER 51, BISHOP KELLEY 48
Star Spencer;9;8;19;15;—;51
Bishop Kelley;11;16;11;10;—;48
Star Spencer (2-2): Kennedy 21, Johnson 12, Watson 7, Reed 5, Jackson 4, Wheeler 2.
Bishop Kelley (4-3): Gendron 21, Wallace 8, Been 7, Morrison 7, Dee 3, Bomprezzi 2.
Broken Arrow 95, Skiatook 28
Broken Arrow;18;28;33;16;--;95
Skiatook;7;7;11;3;--;28
Broken Arrow (4-3): McCurdy 14, Blair 11, Pinder 9, Johnson 9, Buckner 8, Ellison 7, Golden 7, Nibbelink 7, Dodd 6, Dow 6, Talley 4, Thompson 4, Barnes 3.
Skiatook (1-6): Kreder 9, Pirtle 8, Thomas 5, Burris 3, Cooper 3.