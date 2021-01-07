High school boys basketball: Webster, Owasso advance in Skiatook Invitational

SKIATOOK — Webster senior Martwon Taylor can sometimes be overshadowed on a team with two players — Anthony Pritchard and Isaiah Sanders — who often score more than 20 points a game.

Taylor, however, also makes a big impact with his all-around skills.

“He’s the best defensive player I’ve ever had,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “And he’s got more than 1,100 career points. On most teams, that would be their leading scorer.”

Taylor had his typical solid night on both ends of the court Thursday as he scored 13 points to help the Class 4A No. 3 Warriors defeat 5A No. 12 Tahlequah 61-45 in the Skiatook Invitational quarterfinals at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.

Sanders scored 19 points and Pritchard added 16 for the Warriors (7-2), who move on to play 6A No. 6 Owasso (3-1) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Owasso advanced with a 46-44 victory over Muskogee.

“For 26 minutes we played real well,” Bowman said. “And for six minutes we had a lull. We can’t have that lull against Owasso where we get outscored 10 or 12 points.”