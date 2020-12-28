High school boys basketball: Webster, Memorial open Festival of Champions with wins; Jenks falls in OT

JENKS -- When this year's Tournament of Champions was canceled, Webster was probably the team that suffered the biggest emotional impact.
Webster has never played in the TofC, which launched in 1966 -- the year of the Warriors' only state basketball title.
"I was really, really disappointed when that happened," Webster senior Isaiah Sanders said. "That had been something we had been looking forward to since we got the news (of being invited). So when they canceled it, it was kind of sad."
Webster, however, is getting a slight taste of that event during the Festival of Champions that was organized as a substitute for six of the eight boys teams that were scheduled to play this week in the TofC at the BOK Center.
"When I saw all the teams that were in it, and that it was going to be great competition, I thought it would be a great makeup for the Tournament of Champions," Sanders said.
On Monday, Sanders scored 23 and Anthony Pritchard added 20 to lead the Class 4A No 3 Warriors past 2A No. 6 Minco 74-56 in the FofC's opener at Jenks' Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
"I wish we could have played it (TofC), but I understand the reasons behind canceling it. Hopefully we'll get invited again soon," Webster coach Scott Bowman said.
"It's not the same atmosphere, but it will work. I'm happy to play the games, the kids don't want to miss any games. Every week, we're just thankful to be playing another game or two because you never know when the whole season could be wiped out."
Webster experienced that in March when it learned while on the bus to the state quarterfinals that the state tournament would not be played due to the COVID pandemic. That prevented a potential semifinal matchup against Kingfisher -- the teams were scheduled to meet in the TofC quarterfinals.
"Maybe we were supposed to wait and see Kingfisher in the state tournament, and maybe that might be for the best," Bowman said. "Because for either one of us, if you win, you going into the state tournament knowing you have to beat them a second time, and if you lose, maybe we lose the confidence and we won't be able to beat them in the finals."
Pritchard scored eight in a 10-0 run after the game was tied at 6 and the Warriors (5-2) were never caught, but Minco stayed within striking range for most of the game, trailing only 50-44 going into the fourth quarter before breaking the game open.
"We do that a lot, we'll wear a team down with the pressure and then in the fourth quarter we'll jump up 20," Bowman said. "They are a fun group to watch. Our best is yet to come."
Nick Burchfield led Minco (3-2) with 21 points.
"I'll take the win, Minco is athletic and a good team," Bowman said.
On Tuesday, Webster will play Beggs at noon, followed by Jenks against Minco at 3 p.m., and Memorial facing Putnam North at 6 p.m. No tickets are sold at the door.
Memorial 73, Beggs 48
Seth Pratt nearly doubled his season average as he had 23 points with seven 3s, Ty Frierson scored 19 and Bradyn Hubbard 18 to lead the 5A No. 2 Chargers (7-2) in the 3A No. 7 Golden Demons' season opener.
"The sky's the limit for Seth," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "His teammates did a good job of finding him."
Pratt had a pair of 3s in an opening 8-0 run and Memorial's lead grew to 26-6. Beggs answered with a 12-0 run and the Chargers' advantage was only 32-25 at halftime. Pratt scored 14 in the third quarter as Memorial boosted its lead to 54-33.
Texas A&M football signee Kendal Daniel led Beggs with 12 points. Memorial and Beggs also would have met on the TofC's opening day.
Beggs has been the toughest opponent for Allison during his coaching career that includes four state titles. Allison is 2-5 against Beggs -- the previous six games had been while he was at Morris. The five losses to Beggs tie the five he has lost (in 12 games) to Booker T. Washington.
Putnam North 71, Jenks 65, OT
Josh Nwankwo had 18 points, including a basket that opened overtime before he fouled out and the 6A No. 2 Panthers (3-0) were never caught. Kole Johnson added 15 points, including 4-of-4 on free throws in OT.
Dylan Golightly led the 6A No. 12 Trojans (2-3) with 18 points, including 11 after the third quarter and was 9-of-10 on free throws.
Jenks led during most of the fourth quarter until Jeremiah Johnson's driving basket tied it at 60 with :6.2 left. Johnson, however, missed his ensuing free throw. Jenks' Ben Averitt was fouled on a potential layup with :1.6 left, but missed both free throws, sending the game into OT.
Jenks was without head coach Clay Martin, sidelined due to COVID protocols. Longtime assistant Kalin Dahl was the acting head coach.
WEBSTER 74, MINCO 56
Minco;12;14;18;12;--;56
Webster;18;16;16;24;--;74
Minco (3-2): Burchfield 21, Shirley 17, Ventris 8, Brothers 7, Warden 3.
Webster (5-2): Sanders 23, Pritchard 20, Taylor 14, Barnes 7, Davis 5, Smith 5.
MEMORIAL 73, BEGGS 48
Beggs;6;13;8;21;--;48
Memorial;22;10;20;21;--;73
Beggs (0-1): Daniels 12, Gaines 10, Gomez 7, Stanton 7, Ross 6, Parker 3, Whiteley 3.
Memorial (7-2): Pratt 23, Frierson 19, Hubbard 18, Collins 5, Spellman 4, Green 2, Lundy 2.
PUTNAM NORTH 71, JENKS 65, OT
Putnam North;15;12;18;15;11;--;71
Jenks;14;15;14;17;5;--;65
Putnam North (3-0): Josh Nwankwo 18, Ko. Johnson 15, Je. Johnson 13, Jeff Nwankwo 12, Dean 5, Russell 5, Jackson 2, Foley 1.
Jenks (2-3): Golightly 18, Tata 16, Averitt 13, Martin 9, Wilkins 4, Kittleman 3, Deken 2.