High school boys basketball: Webster, Memorial open Festival of Champions with wins; Jenks falls in OT

JENKS -- When this year's Tournament of Champions was canceled, Webster was probably the team that suffered the biggest emotional impact.

Webster has never played in the TofC, which launched in 1966 -- the year of the Warriors' only state basketball title.

"I was really, really disappointed when that happened," Webster senior Isaiah Sanders said. "That had been something we had been looking forward to since we got the news (of being invited). So when they canceled it, it was kind of sad."

Webster, however, is getting a slight taste of that event during the Festival of Champions that was organized as a substitute for six of the eight boys teams that were scheduled to play this week in the TofC at the BOK Center.

"When I saw all the teams that were in it, and that it was going to be great competition, I thought it would be a great makeup for the Tournament of Champions," Sanders said.

On Monday, Sanders scored 23 and Anthony Pritchard added 20 to lead the Class 4A No 3 Warriors past 2A No. 6 Minco 74-56 in the FofC's opener at Jenks' Frank Herald Fieldhouse.

"I wish we could have played it (TofC), but I understand the reasons behind canceling it. Hopefully we'll get invited again soon," Webster coach Scott Bowman said.