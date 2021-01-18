High school boys basketball: Player-of-the-week Ty Frierson leads Memorial two-game sweep

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ty Frierson • Memorial • 5-11 • Jr.

Scored 41 points to help the Chargers sweep two games. Produced a season-high 23 points in an 85-53 win over Central on Tuesday and scored 18 points in an 82-61 victory against Victory Christian on Friday. In the two games, he was 17-of-29 from the field, 4-of-8 on 3s with nine assists and only two turnovers. For the season, he is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Chargers (10-2).