High school boys basketball: Memorial, Webster rally to share Festival of Champions title

"Their length bothered us early," Allison said. "Then we got adjusted to it and having played 10 games that's an advantage -- this was only PC North's fourth -- we have game speed. That helps you in the second half. I thought our kids grew up a lot tonight."

Webster 67, Beggs 63

Anthony Pritchard scored 29 points and fueled the 4A No. 3 Warriors’ comeback from a 14-point deficit in the second half.

Beggs led 45-31 early in the third quarter before Pritchard sparked a 14-0 run, capped by a tying basket.

“Anthony did a good job of taking over, when we needed to get some buckets, we needed him to get to the rim and score, and he did,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “The game can be that easy. I tell them a lot of times that players and coaches make it hard, the game is easy if you will just do the simple stuff.

Pritchard added, “I just knew it was time for me to take over. Every time I had the ball I knew I would score, so I was just saying, `Give me the ball and we’re going to win.’ “