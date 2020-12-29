High school boys basketball: Memorial, Webster rally to share Festival of Champions title

JENKS — Memorial forward Killian Spellman celebrated his 18th birthday in a stellar way Tuesday night.
Spellman had 17 points, including a tiebreaking 3-point play off a reverse layup with 59.4 seconds remaining, to help Class 5A No. 2 Memorial defeat 6A No. 2 Putnam North 65-59 in the Festival of Champions at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
"It feels great, probably my best birthday so far," Spellman said.
Chargers coach Bobby Allison added, "He wasn't going to lose on his birthday. He plays so hard, I don't want to ever slow him down."
Memorial and Webster, which also rallied in a 67-63 win over Beggs, finished with the best records at 2-0 in the two-day event that was a substitute for the canceled Tournament of Champions. The FofC included six of the eight boys teams scheduled for the TofC.
Memorial 65, Putnam North 59
Spellman had another layup that made it 61-56 with 32.6 seconds left. Nine seconds later, Memorial's Ty Frierson, who had a team-high 20 points, added two free throws for a 63-56 lead.
Spellman, Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard combined to go 12-of-12 on free throws in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers (8-2) finished stronger than they started as Putnam North (3-1) jumped ahead 16-3. Memorial, however, sparked by Seth Pratt's three 3s in the third quarter, rallied to take a 43-42 lead on Hubbard's follow shot as that period expired.
"Their length bothered us early," Allison said. "Then we got adjusted to it and having played 10 games that's an advantage -- this was only PC North's fourth -- we have game speed. That helps you in the second half. I thought our kids grew up a lot tonight."
Webster 67, Beggs 63
Anthony Pritchard scored 29 points and fueled the 4A No. 3 Warriors’ comeback from a 14-point deficit in the second half.
Beggs led 45-31 early in the third quarter before Pritchard sparked a 14-0 run, capped by a tying basket.
“Anthony did a good job of taking over, when we needed to get some buckets, we needed him to get to the rim and score, and he did,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “The game can be that easy. I tell them a lot of times that players and coaches make it hard, the game is easy if you will just do the simple stuff.
Pritchard added, “I just knew it was time for me to take over. Every time I had the ball I knew I would score, so I was just saying, `Give me the ball and we’re going to win.’ “
Beggs, however, scored the final seven points of the third quarter to take a 54-47 lead. But the Warriors (6-2) answered and took the lead for good on Martwon Taylor’s basket that snapped a 57-57 tie with 2:30 left. Pritchard drove the length of the court for a layup that made it 64-58 at 1:01. Jamison Ross’ 3 with 10 seconds left was Beggs’ only basket in the final period. After the teams traded two free throws, Pritchard’s free throw with 7.7 seconds remaining sealed the win. Isaiah Sanders had eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Webster.
“After losing two close games, we finally won a close one. We’ve just got to get better on situation stuff,” Bowman said.
Kameron Whiteley led 3A No. 7 Beggs (0-2) with 19 points and Kendal Daniels added 13.
Jenks 72, Minco 61
Ben Averitt scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the 6A No. 12 Trojans (3-3) past the 2A No. 6 Bulldogs (3-3). Chase Martin added 18 points for Jenks.
Cain Smith opened the fourth quarter with a trey that gave the Trojans a 49-46 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Nick Burchfield paced Minco with 28 points.
The Trojans bounced back from a 71-65 overtime loss to Putnam North on Monday night to finish 1-1 in the FofC.
"We played two very good teams, they are very well-coached and fundamental," Jenks acting head coach Kalin Dahl said. "Minco is a good team with a couple really good players and can play with anybody. We had contributions from a lot of different people and shot free throws a lot better today. It was a good team win. I thought our guys really responded well and showed poise after Minco made a run (in the third quarter) and went ahead."
Jenks and Minco were scheduled to meet in the TofC's quarterfinals.
Dahl filled in for Clay Martin, who was sidelined due to COVID protocols. Before the FofC, Dahl had only led the Trojans in one other varsity game in 26 years on their staff.
"This was a great win for the staff," Dahl said. "Assistant coaches Greg Calabrese and Will Finfrock have done a great job with preparation. It was a total team effort by the coaching staff the past two days.
"I would like to dedicate this win to Clay's mother, who passed away earlier this fall, and to my father, who passed away at the end of October."
MEMORIAL 65, PUTNAM NORTH 59
Memorial;8;13;22;22;--;65
Putnam North;20;9;13;17;--;59
Memorial (8-2): Frierson 20, Spellman 17, Hubbard 13, Pratt 13, Collins 2.
Putnam North (3-1): Josh Nwankwo 21, Jeff Nwankwo 15, Je. Johnson 13, Russell 6, Dean 2, Ko. Johnson 2.
WEBSTER 67, BEGGS 63
Webster;12;17;18;20;--;67
Beggs;14;25;15;9;--;63
Webster (6-2): Pritchard 29, Sanders 15, Taylor 10, Davis 7, Barnes 6.
Beggs (0-2): Whiteley 19, Daniels 13, Gaines 12, Ross 7, Stanton 7, Gomez 2, Parker 2, Grayson 1.
JENKS 72, MINCO 61
Minco;19;12;15;15;--;61
Jenks;15;22;9;26;--;72
Minco (3-3): Burchfield 28, Shirley 17, Brothers 6, Ventris 6, Warden 4.
Jenks (3-3): Averitt 21, Martin 18, Golightly 9, Smith 6, Tata 6, Kittleman 5, Borchers 3, Coffey 2, Mundy 2.