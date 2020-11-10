High school basketball: Webster's Anthony Pritchard commits to Tennessee Tech

Webster guard Anthony Pritchard announced his commitment to Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.

Pritchard, a 6-3 senior, revealed his decision on Twitter. Missouri-Kansas City and Texas State were his other finalists. Tennessee Tech is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The NCAA signing period for all sports except football starts Wednesday.

As a junior, Pritchard was a Tulsa World All-State and All World first team selection. He also was selected as the Green Country Conference most valuable player.

Pritchard averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.8 steals to help the Warriors qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and win the GCC title -- its first conference championship since 1992. He shot 54% on 2-pointers and 69% on free throws.

During his first three seasons, he has played in 82 games, scored 1,554 points for an 18.9 scoring average with 368 rebounds, 349 assists, 18.9 scoring average.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.