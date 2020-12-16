High school basketball: TofC replacement event, `Festival of Champions' moves to Jenks, allows fans

After the 56th annual Tournament of Champions was canceled last week due to the state's rising COVID numbers, Tulsa Public Schools announced that six of the eight boys basketball teams that were slated for the TofC would play in a new two-day event set for that same time.

On Wednesday, Jenks Public Schools and TPS announced that the event, renamed as the "Festival of Champions," would be moved to Jenks' Frank Herald Fieldhouse. The dates will remain Dec. 28-29.

The festival is being moved to Jenks so fans can attend. TPS is not currently allowing fans, except for parents, at its facilities. Jenks will operate at 25% seating capacity with each school receiving 125 tickets that will be available on a private link. No tickets will be sold at the door.

"With our policy being parents only, we wanted to allow fans from the other four schools coming to play to be able to see their teams," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said.

Games are scheduled to start three hours apart so the arena can be cleared out after each game.

The schedule for Dec. 28 will be: Third-ranked 4A Webster vs. 2A No. 6 Minco at noon; 5A No. 1 Memorial hosting 3A No. 4 Beggs at 3 p.m.; and 6A No. 6 Jenks against 6A No. 2 Putnam North at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 29, Webster meets Beggs at noon; Jenks faces Minco at 3 p.m.; and Memorial hosts Putnam North at 6 p.m.

