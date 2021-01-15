High school basketball: Seth Pratt's all-around play sparks Memorial's win over Victory

Pratt set the tone Friday as he had eight points with two 3s during the Chargers' 13-0 run that opened the game. In the second quarter, he added seven points with two more 3s as Memorial took a 39-25 lead into intermission.

"My teammates knew where I was at and were looking for me, " Pratt said. "They had confidence in my shooting and I had confidence in myself."

Pratt opened the second half with a drive and assist on Ty Frierson's layup.

"Ty gives Seth so many great passes and it's so fun to see it reciprocated," Allison said. "Last year, Ty had a special sophomore year and Seth is doing the same thing this year."

Frierson had 18 points with five assists for the Chargers (10-2), who had Killian Spellman match Pratt's 21 points. Spellman also had 10 rebounds.

Josh Udoumoh led the Conquerors (8-2) with 18 points, Solomon Granderson added 16 and freshman Cedric Hardridge scored 12 on four 3s.