High school basketball: New similar scaled-down event without fans subs for canceled TofC

Earlier this week, the 56th annual Tournament of Champions scheduled for the end of this month at the BOK Center was canceled due to the state's rising COVID numbers.

However, Tulsa Public Schools announced Thursday that six of the eight boys basketball teams that were slated for the TofC will instead play in a new two-day event set for that same time.

No fans will be allowed for the Veterans Arena Classic scheduled Dec. 28-29 at Memorial Veterans Arena, but the games will be live-streamed for free. Games are scheduled to start three hours apart so the arena can be cleared out after each game.

The schedule for Dec. 28 will be: Third-ranked 4A Webster vs. 2A No. 5 Minco at noon; 5A No. 1 Memorial hosting 3A No. 3 Beggs at 3 p.m.; and 6A No. 4 Jenks against 6A No. 5 Putnam North at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 29, Webster meets Beggs at noon; Jenks faces Minco at 3 p.m.; and Memorial hosts Putnam North at 6 p.m.

Memorial was the original host site for the TofC when it was launched in 1966 and as recently as 2014 hosted the tournament's first round.

"We're glad to give these teams the opportunity to play," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. "It's good to get them back in the gym and keep moving forward."