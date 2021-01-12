High school basketball: Marlo Fox lifts Sandites past Chieftains in Highway 97 rivalry

But the Sandites responded with Jason Clark's two baskets sandwiched around Cason Savage's basket, sparking a clinching 12-2 run.

"We knew they were going to make a run and we made enough plays in the second half to keep our distance," Eric Savage said.

Skipper led the Chieftains with 18 points and Taft scored all 16 of his in the second half after picking up three fouls before halftime. Jason Clark added 15 points and Corbin Fisher 12 for Sand Springs.

"I couldn't be more excited and happy for our guys," Eric Savage said. "I thought we were really close last week and Sapulpa came in hot after winning a (Lincoln Christian) tournament. We're just finally getting some consistency and getting better. We've just got to keep playing and believing."

Eric Savage said it was "by far" the best game of the season for his team and Fox, who entered with a 19.4 scoring average.

"We were set back so much in December with quarantine and COVID," Savage said, "It's tough, it's running through all of us (in the Frontier Valley), we were happy to play and hope we get to keep playing."

There were two Frontier Valley matchups postponed Tuesday due to COVID protocols – Jenks at Broken Arrow and Owasso at Bixby.