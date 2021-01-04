High school basketball: Jenks coach/NFL referee Clay Martin returns home after COVID hospitalization

Jenks basketball coach and NFL referee Clay Martin is back home after his release from St. Francis Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, was admitted to St. Francis on Saturday. He has been battling COVID and been sidelined the past three NFL weekends.

"The last few weeks have been difficult on our family as we've experienced first hand the difficulties of COVID," Martin said. "We're grateful for all the encouragement we've received as we've leaned heavily on faith, family and friends."

Longtime Jenks assistant Kalin Dahl led the Trojans in their two games at the Festival of Champions last week.

