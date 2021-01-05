High school basketball: Dre Rodriguez, Josh Udoumoh lead Victory past Holland Hall in 4A showdown

It was fitting that Josh Udoumoh fed Dre Rodriguez for Victory Christian's clinching basket in the final minute Tuesday at Holland Hall.
Rodriguez doubled his scoring average with 21 points and Udoumoh added 14 as they made key plays all night to lead the fifth-ranked Conquerors past No. 7 Holland Hall 57-47 in a Class 4A Pinnacle Conference matchup.
"We've had a good mix all year long of guys who have stepped up at different times, we're pretty well balanced," Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. "It could be Dre one night and Josh one night, could be Chris (Mason) one night. We've had six guys who have been in double figures this year. Dre did a good job tonight and we did a good job of finding him."
Victory (7-1, 4-0) had not played since a 55-35 loss to 5A No. 1 Memorial on Dec. 18.
"You could tell it was our first game in 2 1/2 or three weeks," Wakley said. "It wasn't real pretty, but we just stuck with it and found a way to get it done."
Victory was without starter Gabriel Calhoon because of knee tendinitis that flared up during the pregame warmup, but received nine fourth-quarter points from freshman Cedric Hardridge in his debut after a knee injury.
"Cedric is a very good shooter and he hit some big shots down the stretch," Wakley said.
Victory led 33-31 before opening the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. It was 35-31 before Hardridge sank a 3 following a missed Dutch layup for a pivotal five-point swing. Holland Hall cut its deficit to 44-40 before Hardridge made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer than rimmed out.
Holland Hall's Carter Benton sank a 3 that made it 50-45, but Hardridge connected on another 3 with 1:50 left. Rodriguez's clinching layup increased the lead to 55-47 with 56 seconds remaining.
Another key moment occurred late in the first half when Victory had a seven-point possession to take a 27-18 lead. Rodriguez scored and was fouled by Jordin Nolan, who then also was assessed two technical fouls, resulting in his ejection. Udoumoh made 3-of-4 technical free throws and added a basket and the Conquerors went into halftime ahead 29-20.
The Dutch (4-2, 2-1) started the second half with seven consecutive points that made it 29-27, but could never catch Victory. Jaden Cool led Holland Hall with 12 points.
"I was really proud of our guys' effort," Dutch coach Teddy Owens said. "Victory is a really good team and our guys just battled and battled. Our guys came back and chipped away -- they did it on defense and moving the ball, and that needs to be our identity. When we do that well, we'll be really good."
Holland Hall 49, Victory 13 (girls)
Joci Lake paced No. 9 Holland Hall (6-0, 3-0) with 11 points while Jessa Gilyard scored Victory's first 12 points.
Victory Christian 57, Holland Hall 47
Victory;10;19;4;24;--;57
Holland Hall;6;14;11;16;--;47
Victory Christian (7-1): Rodriguez 21, Udoumoh 14, Hardridge 9, Mason 8, Grundy 3, Granderson 2.
Holland Hall (4-2): Cool 12, Benton 10, Andrew 8, Gouldsby 6, Campbell 4, Nolin 4, Mullendore 3.
Holland Hall 49, Victory 13 (girls)
Victory;2;0;3;8;--;13
Holland Hall;13;13;12;11;--;49
Victory (2-5): Gilyard 12, Reece 1.
Holland Hall (6-0): Lake 11, Hill 10, Regalado 10, Greer 7, Johnson 6, Davis 3, Lewis 2.