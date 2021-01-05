High school basketball: Dre Rodriguez, Josh Udoumoh lead Victory past Holland Hall in 4A showdown

It was fitting that Josh Udoumoh fed Dre Rodriguez for Victory Christian's clinching basket in the final minute Tuesday at Holland Hall.

Rodriguez doubled his scoring average with 21 points and Udoumoh added 14 as they made key plays all night to lead the fifth-ranked Conquerors past No. 7 Holland Hall 57-47 in a Class 4A Pinnacle Conference matchup.

"We've had a good mix all year long of guys who have stepped up at different times, we're pretty well balanced," Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. "It could be Dre one night and Josh one night, could be Chris (Mason) one night. We've had six guys who have been in double figures this year. Dre did a good job tonight and we did a good job of finding him."

Victory (7-1, 4-0) had not played since a 55-35 loss to 5A No. 1 Memorial on Dec. 18.

"You could tell it was our first game in 2 1/2 or three weeks," Wakley said. "It wasn't real pretty, but we just stuck with it and found a way to get it done."

Victory was without starter Gabriel Calhoon because of knee tendinitis that flared up during the pregame warmup, but received nine fourth-quarter points from freshman Cedric Hardridge in his debut after a knee injury.