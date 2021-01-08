High school basketball: BJ Armstrong's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Owasso into Skiatook final against Broken Arrow

"When I saw we had one second left I told everybody in the huddle that we weren't going home, we were going to win this game," said Armstrong, whose other eight points in the game came in the second quarter to help the Rams rally from seven down to take a 34-31 lead going into halftime.

Kyler Mann had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams. Tennessee Tech signee Anthony Pritchard led Webster (7-3) with 28 points.

"I don't understand why some of the local schools didn't recruit that kid," Montonati said about Pritchard. "He's a heck of a ballplayer. They were a matchup nightmare for us, but give credit to our guys, especially BJ."

Webster's last two losses have come on buzzer-beaters.

"It's tough," Webster coach Scott Bowman said. "Hopefully there will only be two of those this season."

The Warriors led 61-54 before Aaron Potter's 3 started the Rams' last comeback with 2:46 left. Potter added another basket and Trenton Ellison's layup with 52 seconds left tied the game at 61.

It was the second year in a row that Webster lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals as it fell in three overtimes to Broken Arrow last January.