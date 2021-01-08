High school basketball: BJ Armstrong's buzzer-beating 3 lifts Owasso into Skiatook final against Broken Arrow

SKIATOOK — During the past decade at the Skiatook Invitational, Owasso has enjoyed considerable success that includes several dramatic, last-second winning shots.
Rams senior guard BJ Armstrong added to that tradition when he sank a 30-foot trey as time expired Friday night to lift Class 6A No. 6 Owasso past 4A No. 3 Webster 64-61 in the semifinals at Brooks Walton Activity Center.
"It feels great," Armstrong said. "I felt like I won a championship, having all my teammates run at me and congratulating me. I was just real happy I hit that shot."
The Rams (4-1) advance to meet 6A No. 17 Broken Arrow (5-3) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the title game. Broken Arrow defeated Star Spencer 67-48 in the other semifinal.
This will be the ninth time in 10 years that Owasso has played in the Skiatook title game. The Rams have won six Skiatook championships in the past decade.
"It would be huge to win it," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "For us, the Skiatook tournament is like a home away from home. We love coming up here. It's a great arena and there's great competition. We would love the opportunity to hoist the trophy tomorrow night, especially going against a (Frontier Valley) conference rival."
Armstrong's 3 that snapped a 61-61 tie capped Owasso's 10-0 run to end the game. After a Webster turnover with 4.2 seconds left, the Rams advanced the ball past halfcourt and set up a play after a timeout with one second remaining. It was the first winning buzzer-beater for Armstrong during his high school career that began at Memorial. Armstrong expected another teammate to take the shot, but became the best option off the inbounds pass.
"When I saw we had one second left I told everybody in the huddle that we weren't going home, we were going to win this game," said Armstrong, whose other eight points in the game came in the second quarter to help the Rams rally from seven down to take a 34-31 lead going into halftime.
Kyler Mann had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams. Tennessee Tech signee Anthony Pritchard led Webster (7-3) with 28 points.
"I don't understand why some of the local schools didn't recruit that kid," Montonati said about Pritchard. "He's a heck of a ballplayer. They were a matchup nightmare for us, but give credit to our guys, especially BJ."
Webster's last two losses have come on buzzer-beaters.
"It's tough," Webster coach Scott Bowman said. "Hopefully there will only be two of those this season."
The Warriors led 61-54 before Aaron Potter's 3 started the Rams' last comeback with 2:46 left. Potter added another basket and Trenton Ellison's layup with 52 seconds left tied the game at 61.
It was the second year in a row that Webster lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals as it fell in three overtimes to Broken Arrow last January.
Broken Arrow 65, Star Spencer 48: Jaiell Talley had 11 of his 17 points in the first half to spark the Tigers to a 37-22 lead going into intermission. Star Spencer cut its deficit to 49-43 at the end of the third quarter, but Talley opened the fourth quarter with a basket and the Tigers were on their way to the title game. Talley had the game-winning basket in last year's semifinals. Tyler Pinder scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the Tigers' victory.
Broken Arrow, which defeated Skiatook 95-28 in the quarterfinals, lost to Edmond North in last year's title game after the semifinal marathon against Webster. The Tigers will be more rested for this year's final.
"You could tell in the fourth quarter (in last year's final) that even though we played a lot of guys, they were tired," Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. "I reminded our kids (tonight) that we just don't want to get here, that I want to win this one. This is our last tournament (before the playoffs).
"It's nice we've been able to get some guys rest, because I don't think that one or two particular guys have spent a lot of energy. We've been able to keep guys fresh, rotating our guards and bigs, and we'll be ready to go."
OWASSO 64, WEBSTER 61
Webster;13;18;21;9;--;61
Owasso;10;24;11;19;--;64
Webster (7-3): Pritchard 28, Sanders 15, Taylor 13, Davis 3, Smith 2.
Owasso (4-1): Mann 18, Fry 12, Armstrong 11, Potter 10, Journee 7, Ellison 6.
BROKEN ARROW 67, OKC STAR SPENCER 48
Star Spencer;19;3;21;5;--;48
Broken Arrow;21;16;12;18;--;67
Star Spencer (2-3) Kennedy 20, Johnson 9, Jackson 7, Watson 6, Reed 4, Wheeler 2.
Broken Arrow (5-3): Talley 17, Pinder 16, McCurdy 12, Barnes 6, Golden 6, Blair 5, Dow 3, Johnson 2.
BISHOP KELLEY 79, SKIATOOK 31
Kelley;20;26;22;11;--;79
Skiatook;13;8;4;6;--;31
Bishop Kelley (5-3): Gendron 16, Wallace 13, Morrison 11, Thorpe 10, Bomprezzi 7, Wormell 6, Been 5, Williams 4, Dee 3, Barrett 2, Roy 2.
Skiatook (1-7): Kreder 10, Neil 6, Conley 4, Pirtle 3, Thomas 3, White 2, Burris 1, Hollomon 1, Jeffries 1.
MUSKOGEE 64, TAHLEQUAH 47
Muskogee;19;23;15;7;--;64
Tahlequah;6;12;9;20;-;47
Muskogee (4-3): JaVontae Campbell 18, X.Brown 14, Payne 10, Jaraun Campbell 9, J.Brown 7, Duncan 2, Johns 2, Titsworth 2.
Tahlequah (3-5): Smith 13, Scott 11, Young 10, Wagers 8, Joice 2, Williams 2, Stickels 1.