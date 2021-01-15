High school basketball: Bixby girls have the brass to knock off 5A No. 1 Sapulpa in overtime

BIXBY — It became a basketball war of nerves Friday night, and Bixby’s girls found they had the brass to get the job done.

Gentry Baldwin and Kate Bradley made overtime 3-pointers as Class 6A’s No. 7 Spartans pulled out a 55-50 win over 5A No. 1 Sapulpa, giving the Chieftains their first Frontier Conference loss in more than a year before about 250 spectators in Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

Baldwin opened overtime with her fourth trey and Bradley followed Tyla Heard's basket for Sapulpa with another 3-pointer and the Spartans had a four-point lead. Then it was just a matter of hanging on.

Bradley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw with 1:07 left but came back to sink two foul shots with 31 seconds left. Then, she rebounded and passed to Gracy Wernli for a layup that put the game out of reach.

“I think we showed these other teams we can play with anybody,” Bradley said. “I think it showed we’re here to compete for a state championship.”

Bixby (9-4, 3-0) broke a five-game losing streak against the Chieftains (9-2, 4-1) and also broke Sapulpa's 15-game Frontier Conference winning streak. The Chieftains went 13-1 to take last year’s crown and hadn’t lost a league game since Dec. 19, 2019.