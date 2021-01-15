High school basketball: Bixby girls have the brass to knock off 5A No. 1 Sapulpa in overtime

BIXBY — It became a basketball war of nerves Friday night, and Bixby’s girls found they had the brass to get the job done.
Gentry Baldwin and Kate Bradley made overtime 3-pointers as Class 6A’s No. 7 Spartans pulled out a 55-50 win over 5A No. 1 Sapulpa, giving the Chieftains their first Frontier Conference loss in more than a year before about 250 spectators in Whitey Ford Sports Complex.
Baldwin opened overtime with her fourth trey and Bradley followed Tyla Heard's basket for Sapulpa with another 3-pointer and the Spartans had a four-point lead. Then it was just a matter of hanging on.
Bradley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw with 1:07 left but came back to sink two foul shots with 31 seconds left. Then, she rebounded and passed to Gracy Wernli for a layup that put the game out of reach.
“I think we showed these other teams we can play with anybody,” Bradley said. “I think it showed we’re here to compete for a state championship.”
Bixby (9-4, 3-0) broke a five-game losing streak against the Chieftains (9-2, 4-1) and also broke Sapulpa's 15-game Frontier Conference winning streak. The Chieftains went 13-1 to take last year’s crown and hadn’t lost a league game since Dec. 19, 2019.
“This has been a long time in coming,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “That’s a good program over there and (Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip) does a great job. We’ve battled a lot with them, but haven't come out on top (since Feb. 18, 2018).
“Every one of my girls who stepped on the floor stepped up tonight,” Thomas said.
Wernli scored 13 points, Baldwin added 12, Bradley and Alyssa Nielsen had 11 each and 6-foot-2 Meredith Mayes had eight points and seven rebounds.
Mayes and Wernli shined defensively in neutralizing Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter and Stailee Heard. Mayes held the 6-foot-1 Poindexter to a season-low 10 points. She was averaging 22.2.
Neither team led by more than five and major nervous time began when Bradley's 3-pointer tied the game with 6:22 left. The Spartans went into a 2-3 zone at the other end and Sapulpa pulled the ball out, unwilling to attack, and ran off nearly two full minutes before losing possession.
Mayes’ basket put the Spartans ahead, Sapulpa scrambled back in front on baskets by Alexis Lewis and Stailee Heard and Mayes scored again at 1:05 left to tie the game at 42.
With the Chieftains working for the last shot, Tyla Heard missed a 3-pointer. Bradley snagged the eighth of her nine rebounds, but the Spartans' Mayes and Nielsen missed shots in the closing seconds of regulation.
Sapulpa was outscoring opponents by 26.4 points per game, and Calip said a close contest was welcome.
“It helps you to focus and prioritize on some of the little things,” she said. “We’ll get back to work in the gym."
Next, the Chieftains visit unbeaten 6A No. 2 Union in another key conference game Tuesday night.
Bixby 97, Sapulpa 95, OT (Boys): Bixby rallied from nine down in the fourth quarter to force regulation on Connor Loney's 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation.
Xavier Glenn and Parker Friedrichsen scored 34 and 33 to pace the Spartans. Jackson Skipper led Bixby with 28.
BIXBY 55, SAPULPA 50, OT (GIRLS)
Sapulpa;13;13;8;8;8;—;50
Bixby;12;11;10;9;13;—;55
Sapulpa (9-2, 4-1): S. Heard 12, T. Heard 11, Poindexter 10, Thomas 4, Rossman 3.
Bixby (9-4, 3-0): Wernli 13, Baldwin 12, Bradley 11, Nielsen 11, Mayes 8.BIXBY 97, SAPULPA 95, OT
Sapulpa;21;23;23;19;9;—;95
Bixby;26;21;15;24;11;—;97
Sapulpa (8-5, 2-3): Skipper 28, Taft 26, Durant 19, Dement 10, Menefee 7, Altom 2, Courtney 2, Niyah 1.
Bixby (9-1, 3-0): Glenn 34, Friedrichsen 33, Loney 10, Weaver 9, Madden 5, Hasz 4, McCoirmuick 2.