...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...THE ONGOING HEAT ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Nate Ackenhausen, who was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA for Owasso this season, will pitch for the Large East squad in the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State game Saturday in Oklahoma City. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter file
Former Owasso standout Nate Wohlgemuth, who will play college ball at Arkansas, is playing in the OBCA All-State game Saturday in Oklahoma City. Owasso Reporter File
OWASSO — Even though his senior season was cut short unexpectedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Owasso graduate Nate Ackenhausen has stayed active on the baseball diamond this summer.
The former Rams southpaw pitcher and first baseman spent the past month playing for the Chi-Town Cream 18U travel team, a Chicago-area baseball squad comprised of recent and current high school players around the country. All 25 members, including Ackenhausen, have committed to play college baseball.
Founded a decade ago by semi-retired commodities trader Chuck Reeder, the team is scheduled to compete in a half-dozen tournaments in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Hoover, Alabama, by season’s end in early August. Chi-Town has flown to tournaments in the past, but, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has opted to travel by bus this summer.
“It’s fun,” said Ackenhausen, who will play his college ball at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. “It’s a little bit different. I think it’s good for getting ready for college because you’re going to be away from home anyways.”
Ackenhausen is taking a short break from his Chi-Town squad to pitch Saturday in the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State games. Ackenhausen and Rams teammate Nate Wohlgemuth will represent Owasso on the Large East team at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
First pitch for the large-school game is 11 a.m., followed by the small-school game at 2 p.m. and the game for the middle classifications at 5 p.m.
“I get to put that (Owasso) uniform on one last time,” Ackenhausen said. “I’m excited about that.”
Ackenhausen was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 14 innings before the high school season was shut down. He also batted .375 with 14 RBIs.
Wohlgemuth, an Arkansas signee, was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA. He had 21 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings in his two starts. At the plate, Wohlgemuth had a .435 batting average, a team-high 10 hits and was tied with Ackenhausen for a team-best 12 runs scored.
Ackenhausen and Wohlgemuth were part of an Owasso team that was off to a historically dominant 9-0 start when the season ended. The Rams had outscored their opponents 89-10.
“I think we could have won (the state championship),” Ackenhausen said. “If we weren’t pitching good, we were hitting good. If we weren’t hitting good, we were pitching good. Everyone had each other’s backs, so it didn’t matter.”
