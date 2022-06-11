Hat tricks by O'Connor, Taylor, Wilkins lead 4A East girls to huge All-State win

The Class 4A East girls started out fast and never let up.

Caroline O’Connor of Cascia Hall scored three straight goals within the opening 10 minutes, and Fort Gibson’s Sydney Taylor and Sarah Wilkins of Skiatook each followed with hat tricks of their own to lead the Class 4A East girls to a dominating 10-0 victory over the West in the 34th annual Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State game Saturday at Angelo Prassa Field on the campus of Bishop Kelley High School.

“I just wanted to make my last-ever soccer game worthwhile,” said O’Connor, who will attend Kansas University but won't play soccer next year. “I didn’t intend to score that many that quickly, but I think that it was really great and it ended the way I wanted it to. It was awesome; it was great to play with all the top players in the state. I’ll remember this for my life.”

Stilwell’s Gracey Hensley also scored for the East, while Harper Siemens of state champion Holland Hall had two assists.

The East had an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first half and built a 4-0 lead just 13 minutes into the match. After getting the fifth goal 9:19 into the second half, the East then erupted for five more within the final 22 minutes, building a 25-4 shots on goal edge overall.

“When we did the picking, we knew what we had,” said East coach Billy Whitehead of Fort Gibson. “We play each other during the season, we knew we were loaded. I’m not going to say we knew we’d score 10 goals, but we knew we’d play well together.”

Wilkins, who had scored just nine goals over the course of her four-year high school career, connected for goals seven, nine and 10 late in the match.

“I didn’t really expect that,” said Wilkins, who will play next year at Evangel University. “I didn’t know what to expect coming out here. It was a great experience, I’m glad I got to do that. I just tried to stay calm and play my game.”

The East dominated possession from the outset, and O’Connor struck just 3:20 into the contest. A throw-in from Taylor made it into the box and after a couple of West defenders failed to clear it, O’Connor found the loose ball and knocked it home from 3 yards out.

Less than a minute later, O’Connor connected again, this time firing a high shot to the right side from about 7 yards out.

She then completed the hat trick at the 9:27 mark when a perfectly-executed corner kick from Taylor found her on the far side of the box and her 12-yard volley beat West goalkeeper Brianna Alexander of Chickasha low inside the right goalpost.

“I made eye contact with Sydney and I felt good about it and it went in,” O’Connor said of the play. “It just landed (at my feet), I think that was just more my confidence.”

Less than three minutes after that, Taylor made it 4-0 when she fired from about 15 yards out into the upper right corner.

The West side seemed to stabilize a bit after that, especially after the East made mass substitutions moments later. Neither team threatened again until Hensley connected 9:19 into the second half. Siemens delivered a cross from the left wing that bounced across the box (and past two defenders) to Hensley, who popped a 7-yard shot over Alexander.

Taylor’s second of the evening made it 6-0 with 21:29 remaining, and the floodgates opened.

Taylor also scored the eighth goal with 17:55 left with a wicked 35-yard blast that bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.

For Taylor, who scored 17 goals during the season for Fort Gibson, it was a fun time playing with the girls that she had battled so hard against during the season.

“It was a really fun experience,” said Taylor, who will play soccer at Northeastern State in Tahlequah next year. “When you play against them, you dread it because they’re really good players and you’re just like, ‘Dang it.’ But now that we’re all together, it’s like, ‘All right, this is a lot funner than playing against each other.’”

West 4, East 1 (boys): Francisco Perez of Madill scored twice in the first half and Clinton’s Jorge Marquez and Ronaldo Garcia of Weatherford scored in the second half to lead the 4A boys to victory in the final All-State Game of the weekend.

Pearson Weaver of Hilldale scored for the East, on a penalty kick with exactly one minute remaining in the game, to snap the West shutout. After a discussion with Diego Montelongo Paredes of Poteau, Weaver stepped to the dot and drilled it into the upper right corner.

He later learned that he wasn’t supposed to take the PK.

“I heard from the bench, ‘Pearson take it,’ and I saw pointing towards the coach, but I found out the coach didn’t say it, so I feel bad about that, I kind of took it,” said Weaver, a defender who scored 10 goals this season. “But we talked about it after the game, he said, ‘You made it, so that’s okay.’”

The East boys had won each of the previous three All-State contests, but this one was controlled much of the game by the West side. Still, the East players enjoyed the experience.

Class 4A Girls

EAST 10, WEST 0

East;4;6;--;10

West;0;0;--;0

Goals: E, O’Connor, O’Connor, O’Connor (Taylor), Taylor (Zahn), Hensley (Siemens), Taylor (Bergholtz), Wilkins (Combs), Taylor (Etchison), Wilkins (Cook), Wilkins (Siemens). Saves: E, Sanders 1, Hayes 3; W, Alexander 7, Runnels 8.

Class 4A Boys

WEST 4, EAST 1

East;0;1;--;1

West;2;2;--;4

Goals: E, Weaver (PK); W, Perez (Sizemore), Perez, Marquez, Garcia (Sizemore). Saves: W, Cruz 5, Delling 1; E, Morgan 1, Wilkerson 2.