Hall-of-fame doubleheader surprises former TU/McLain football standout Shawn Jackson

During his speech Thursday, Jones thanked two BTW basketball coaches he played for who are both in the TPS Hall of Fame, "Nate Harris who was a great coach and a great inspiration to me and coach (Mike) Mims. There is so much greatness in that school."

Floyd was a World All-State first-team selection at defensive end for East Central. In 2011, he joined the Tulsa Police Department and spent two years as TPD's first community resource officer. In 2017, he was one of the Tulsa World’s “Tulsans of the Year.”

"I was in tears," Floyd said about his reaction when informed of the TPS honor.

When Jones and Floyd played in high school, BTW and East Central were TPS' top football teams and perennial state title contenders.

"Felix and I played AAU basketball together," Floyd said. "You knew just by watching him outside of the school that all he did during a game is what he practiced outside of those stadiums, and seeing what he accomplished, you knew that he deserved it.

"I'm just glad a lot of us who grew up with him can tell our kids that hard work pays off."

Floyd said with a smile, "I can tell my kids I tackled Felix all the time."