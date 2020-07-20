All World preseason football 2020

Readers voted more than 25,000 times in the first month to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is halfway through, and readers voted more than 25,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

As we are halfway though our contest, here's where each candidate stands in voting, as of Monday:

Quarterback:

Stephen Kittleman, Jenks

Mason Williams, Bixby

Gage Hamm, Coweta

Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska

Jake Raines, Broken Arrow

Rovaughn Banks, Union

Landen Prows, Inola

Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington

KT Owens, Central

Wallace Clark, Holland Hall

Running back:

Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore

Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater

Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow

Braylin Presley, Bixby

Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley

AJ Green, Union

Asher Brewer, Cleveland

Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Chase Burke, Berryhill

CJ Brown, Beggs

Wide receiver:

Cole Adams, Owasso

Steven Brown, Stillwater

Kelan Carney, Owasso

Chase Nanni, Wagoner

Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian

Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian

Dawson James, Berryhill

Gunnar McCollough, Coweta

Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall

Dalton Norman, Inola

Offensive line:

Lance Petermann, Stillwater

Caleb Townsend, Bixby

Kainan Wade, Cleveland

Logan Nobles, Jenks

Hudson Moseby, Owasso

Iman Oates, Edison

Dillon Gilbert, Owasso

Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville

Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow

Alex Slaughter, Union

Defensive back:

Gage Laney, Owasso

Grant Lohr, Jenks

Eli Benham, Sperry

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Jayden Patrick, Jenks

Tevin Williams, Stillwater

Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington

Kendal Daniels, Beggs

Ty Williams, Muskogee

Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall

Linebacker:

Gabe Brown, Stillwater

Braeden Winters, Bartlesville

Nick Wedel, Bixby

Cade Gibson, Metro Christian

Emaud Triplett, Owasso

Tyson Ward, Jenks

Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian

Brenden Dye, Owasso

Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow

Trey Gause, Wagoner

Defensive line:

Justin Hines, Coweta

Michael Jamerson, Owasso

Chris McClellan, Edison

Issac Smith, Wagoner

Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington

Holden Martinson, Edison

Luke McEndoo, Stillwater

Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall

Evan Raines, Verdigris

Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall

Kicker/special teams:

Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow

Ryan Conner, Claremore

Hagen Hood, Owasso

Caden Davis, Bartlesville

Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

Mason Ford, Coweta

Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian

Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall

Christian Gotcher, Claremore

Garrett Long, Adair

Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will continue to be published throughout the summer.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

