The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is halfway through, and readers voted more than 25,000 times so far to pick the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
As we are halfway though our contest, here's where each candidate stands in voting, as of Monday:
Quarterback:
Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
Mason Williams, Bixby
Gage Hamm, Coweta
Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Rovaughn Banks, Union
Landen Prows, Inola
Gentry Williams, Booker T. Washington
KT Owens, Central
Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Running back:
Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
AJ Green, Union
Asher Brewer, Cleveland
Te'Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Chase Burke, Berryhill
CJ Brown, Beggs
Wide receiver:
Cole Adams, Owasso
Steven Brown, Stillwater
Kelan Carney, Owasso
Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
Dawson James, Berryhill
Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Dalton Norman, Inola
Offensive line:
Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Caleb Townsend, Bixby
Kainan Wade, Cleveland
Logan Nobles, Jenks
Hudson Moseby, Owasso
Iman Oates, Edison
Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
Alex Slaughter, Union
Defensive back:
Gage Laney, Owasso
Grant Lohr, Jenks
Eli Benham, Sperry
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Keuan Parker, Booker T. Washington
Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Ty Williams, Muskogee
Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Linebacker:
Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
Nick Wedel, Bixby
Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Tyson Ward, Jenks
Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Brenden Dye, Owasso
Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Trey Gause, Wagoner
Defensive line:
Justin Hines, Coweta
Michael Jamerson, Owasso
Chris McClellan, Edison
Issac Smith, Wagoner
Jaden Brown, Booker T. Washington
Holden Martinson, Edison
Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Evan Raines, Verdigris
Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
Kicker/special teams:
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Ryan Conner, Claremore
Hagen Hood, Owasso
Caden Davis, Bartlesville
Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Mason Ford, Coweta
Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian
Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Garrett Long, Adair
Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will continue to be published throughout the summer.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
