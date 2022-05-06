Haley Green's late goal lifts Union's girls past Owasso

A frenzy of late shot attempts landed wide, too high or into the arms of either either goalkeeper until Union freshman Haley Green broke the tie with one minute left in the Redhawks’ eventual 1-0 quarterfinal home win over Owasso.

“I just knew that I had to make or else we’d go in overtime,” Green said.

On Green's goal, she fielded the ball just a few yards out from Owasso’s goal, between her a handful of Rams defenders.

Owasso goalkeeper Lizzy Passwaters had an excellent sequence moments before, when she deflected a shot attempt, blocked another out of the rebound, then finally secured the third Union attempt.

But this time around, Green had the advantage. Close enough that she almost could have shook Passwaters’ hand, Green only needed to put the ball in the right spot. She pooched it into the top-right corner of the goal, just outside the reach of Passwaters’ fingertips.

“I think that’s typical Haley. She comes up big when we need her,” Union coach Jami Rozell said.

The 89 minutes that proceeded Green’s go-ahead shot included at least a half-dozen teeth-gritting attempts. A majority of the second half was played on Union’s half of turf. Owasso especially pressured Redhawks goalkeeper Riley Bartmess, who came up with more than a couple crucial saves from each direction.

On one sequence with 34 minutes left in the game, Bartmess kept Union’s net clean twice against a strong Owasso attack. She laid her body out to reach a fast roller to the inside right corner post. Seconds later, the Rams had possession inside the Redhawks’ box again, but Bartmess made an ambitious play diving on top of the ball through a crowd of grappling Union and Owasso players.

“I was extremely proud … It was obviously a very physical game, and they showed great maturity and composure,” Rozell said.

The Redhawks advance to play Norman North, who which its quarterfinal against Edmond Memorial, on Tuesday.

“We haven’t seen Norman North this year … We are excited, just, seeing something new,” Rozell said. “We like the challenge, and we’re ready to step up.”

UNION 1, OWASSO 0

Owasso;0;0;0--;0

Union;0;1;--;1

Goals: Green 78:54. Keepers: Passwaters; Bartmess.