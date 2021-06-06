Guerin Emig: Will Lambley, who has been a bright light for Rejoice Christian athletics, ready to shine on the Razorbacks

“A quote I try to live by that Hunter says is, ‘I can still do everything I’ve wanted to do. I’ve just gotta find different ways to do it,’” Lambley says.

Lambley has scored a touchdown in a Rejoice football game and thrown the first pitch of a Rejoice baseball game since we met. He has graduated.

“We only had 50 or so kids in our graduating class at Rejoice, so they were able to talk about the kids a little more,” Lambley said. “Right before they announced the names, my football coach (Brent Marley) and principal (Lisa Zingerman) announced a new award for Rejoice that will continue from this year on, the Will Lambley Courage Award. Right now it’s an award for a student at Rejoice that’s overcome an obstacle.

“I haven’t told anybody this yet, but I really want to turn it into a scholarship. I want to make it a global thing.”

Anything to spread a message as far and wide as possible, to shine a light through an overcast world.

“What I’ve learned is just because something gets harder doesn’t mean your story has to suffer,” Lambley said. “If it’s harder, your story might be even better because of an obstacle you overcame, or how you helped someone through their obstacle.”