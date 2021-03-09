Guerin Emig: Tommy Griffin sees his John Marshall High School player in death row inmate Julius Jones, has Jones' back now as he always did

As Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones maintains he has been falsely convicted of a 22-year-old murder, and the state Pardon and Parole Board advances Jones’ renowned case for commutation, one meaningful man has something to say.
“This is just my opinion, and there’s a lot of people that have an opinion,” Tommy Griffin says. “I still don’t think he’s the one.”
Others who have weighed in include Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Buddy Hield and Blake Griffin, Tommy’s son. They have all written letters to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Pardon and Parole Board on Jones’ behalf.
All of this draws us to the 1999 shooting of Edmond resident Paul Howell, to details in Jones’ trial and conviction for Howell’s murder, and to a timeline right up to Monday’s Pardon and Parole Board vote to advance Jones’ commutation case to a hearing later this year.
It leads us to make judgments about proof, fairness, the legal process and race.
I am drawn to Tommy Griffin. He coached the teenaged Jones in basketball and football at Oklahoma City’s John Marshall High School in the late 90s.
I am drawn to Griffin because while players might stray from their coaches’ lives over the years, they rarely leave their hearts. A kid captures a coach’s heart, the coach has the kid’s back. Forever.
“It’s just hard to understand,” Griffin says of Jones’ case, “and be a part of something that doesn’t seem fair.”
Do you remember your reaction to the news 22 years ago?
“I thought it was just a name similar to the Julius Jones I was familiar with. I just didn’t think it was him,” Griffin says. “Because, I mean, he had never shown us anything like that when he was in school. His teammates didn’t see that either. It’s very difficult to imagine that something like that would happen with somebody you know and have cared about.”
Griffin knew Jones as “very positive.” “Dedicated.” “A hard worker.” “A good student.”
Jones listened when Marshall’s coaches gathered the team to talk about about practice or ACT tests or community service. He was engaged.
That certainly went for sports.
“Julius was fearless in football,” Griffin says. “It didn’t make any difference whether you were 200 pounds heavier than him, he was still going to try to block you. That’s what we call a good attitude and a person that’s there for the team.”
Jones helped Marshall to a 1996 state basketball championship.
“He was a difficult player to guard,” Griffin says. “Quick.”
That plus a 3.8 grade point average at Marshall equipped Jones to consider walking on to the University of Oklahoma basketball team in the fall of ’99.
“He wasn’t as big as a lot of the guys who go to OU, but he still could have given them a good look for whoever they were getting ready for,” Griffin says. “He just wanted to help. He wanted to help to make things better for other people. He wanted to contribute to the success of the team.”
Howell was killed July 28, 1999. Jones, then 19, was arrested for that crime July 31. He was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002.
Jones’ case has hovered since due to appeals, protests and Oklahoma’s issues related to capital punishment. The case hit harder when featured in Viola Davis’ ABC-TV docu-series “The Last Defense” in 2018, when athletes wrote their letters last year, and as Kim Kardashian West visited Jones at the McAlester State Penitentiary last November.
This has become personal for many invested in either side of the case.
That goes for Tommy Griffin, since coaches always make it personal when it comes to their players.
“Julius’ older brother was at John Marshall when I was coaching football. Julius used to come to the games,” Griffin says. “He always managed to get himself down on the field some way. You could tell he loved football.
“I didn’t get a chance to see the basketball part of it because his brother didn’t play basketball. When we got Julius in football you could see his love for the game and how dedicated he was to the game. We were expecting that. When he came out for basketball, I thought, ‘Well hey, this is gonna be fun.’”
It was fun. Griffin enjoyed coaching Jones like he did all of his kids over a career adorned with eight state basketball championships at three schools over four decades.
What’s it been, a thousand kids coaching basketball and football?
“Yeah,” Griffin says. “Has to be.”
But Julius...
“Yes,” he says. “This is a first.”
He must weigh awfully heavy right now with everything going on...
“Yeah,” the coach says. “That’s every night.”