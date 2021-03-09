Guerin Emig: Tommy Griffin sees his John Marshall High School player in death row inmate Julius Jones, has Jones' back now as he always did

I am drawn to Tommy Griffin. He coached the teenaged Jones in basketball and football at Oklahoma City’s John Marshall High School in the late 90s.

I am drawn to Griffin because while players might stray from their coaches’ lives over the years, they rarely leave their hearts. A kid captures a coach’s heart, the coach has the kid’s back. Forever.

“It’s just hard to understand,” Griffin says of Jones’ case, “and be a part of something that doesn’t seem fair.”

Do you remember your reaction to the news 22 years ago?

“I thought it was just a name similar to the Julius Jones I was familiar with. I just didn’t think it was him,” Griffin says. “Because, I mean, he had never shown us anything like that when he was in school. His teammates didn’t see that either. It’s very difficult to imagine that something like that would happen with somebody you know and have cared about.”

Griffin knew Jones as “very positive.” “Dedicated.” “A hard worker.” “A good student.”

Jones listened when Marshall’s coaches gathered the team to talk about about practice or ACT tests or community service. He was engaged.

That certainly went for sports.