Guerin Emig: Readers' reaction to the Coach Crosby column is life's sweet stuff

Thank you for reading, Peggy, and for your passion for teaching. I feel quite certain you made the kind of impression on your students that Coach Crosby made on me.

---

From Harvey: “Your fondness for your fourth grade teacher immediately recalled my own fourth grade teacher, Miss Engle.

“She suspended academics so our class could lay on mats and listen to the radio broadcast of 1949 World Series when the Yankees beat the Dodgers. Most lasting was when she assigned me to memorize the Gettysburg Address and then had me stand up and recite it in front of my classmates.

“I asked her once what she recalled of Pearl Harbor Sunday and she wrote a four-page letter describing what life was like for her when her husband was overseas. He did return safely. I still have her letter.”

Thank you, Harvey.

True story: In fifth grade Coach Crosby staged a kickball version of the ’78 Series between the Yankees and Dodgers. I remember it vividly. We were the Dodgers. Stormed to a 3-0 lead. The Yanks came back to catch us 3-3. I was scared as hell going into Game 7, but we caught fire and rolled. I hit two home runs.