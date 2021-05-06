Guerin Emig: Readers' reaction to the Coach Crosby column is life's sweet stuff

Reading email on Monday’s Coach Crosby column was as much of a joy as writing the column to begin with. Take a look...
From Pete: “Are you referring to Coach Jody Crosby? If so, I have my own story to tell.
“For some reason beyond my understanding, I was picked to play varsity baseball for Bishop Kelly as a freshman. Jody Crosby was my coach. Because of that, I got to play high school baseball for four years.
“Because of that, I got to play college baseball. Because of that, I got a BA in accounting, a CPA and an MBA. Because of that, I have had a great life.
“Until I saw this column, I never realized my 14-year-old self was impacted so much by Coach Crosby.”
Thanks for sharing such a sweet sentiment, Pete.
Yes, Coach’s first name is Jody. I don’t believe I knew that when he taught me PE in fourth grade. He was Coach Crosby to me then. He’ll be Coach Crosby to me always.”
---
From Kelli: “Thank you so much for the column about my dad. He was like that as a father as well growing up. He used to take us to the gym at both (Holland Hall) campuses on the weekends. I went to sixth grade at the old middle school campus, and I was so proud to tell my classmates that Coach Crosby was my dad!
“It’s ironic I married a great coach as well, who had to move on in life because of the pay. I was a teacher as well. I’m so much like my dad it’s scary!
“He was also an English teacher at Bishop Kelley. He always corrected my grammar! He once told me I was named after the school. He always liked to kid everyone! Nicknames for all as well!”
Thank you so much, Kelli. You must tell me if Coach organized mini games of Pin Bombardment in the den or the living room.
---
From Michael: “Flooded me with memories. I’m 52 and went to Owasso K-12. I had a few Coach Crosbys. You never forget them.”
No, Michael, you never do. Thank goodness for their impact.
---
From Peggy: “I taught school for 33 years in Tulsa. I taught Preschool Special Education for 16 years and then moved on to first and second grade. I loved all those kids, their silly selves, their deep discoveries of their own power to learn and question. I was privileged to accompany them through many of those years of challenge and achievement.
“Your column dedicated to your fourth grade coach made me feel like it was written for every teach who ever cared about touching the lives of children. I thank you for taking the time to write that lovely tribute.”
Thank you for reading, Peggy, and for your passion for teaching. I feel quite certain you made the kind of impression on your students that Coach Crosby made on me.
---
From Harvey: “Your fondness for your fourth grade teacher immediately recalled my own fourth grade teacher, Miss Engle.
“She suspended academics so our class could lay on mats and listen to the radio broadcast of 1949 World Series when the Yankees beat the Dodgers. Most lasting was when she assigned me to memorize the Gettysburg Address and then had me stand up and recite it in front of my classmates.
“I asked her once what she recalled of Pearl Harbor Sunday and she wrote a four-page letter describing what life was like for her when her husband was overseas. He did return safely. I still have her letter.”
Thank you, Harvey.
True story: In fifth grade Coach Crosby staged a kickball version of the ’78 Series between the Yankees and Dodgers. I remember it vividly. We were the Dodgers. Stormed to a 3-0 lead. The Yanks came back to catch us 3-3. I was scared as hell going into Game 7, but we caught fire and rolled. I hit two home runs.
We played on the tennis courts. If you squared around at the plate just right, you could take advantage of the “short porch” in what was right field. I can still see the four-square ball clearing the fence in right, and then bobbling down through the branches of a tree as I rounded the bases.
This was the biggest of deals. It was a class of hyper-competitive boys. The Dodgers strutted around school for weeks after our triumph.
What a time.
---
From Edie: “Tears, smiles and nods... great column! Thank you. I have a handful of thank you notes from my 32 years of PE classes taught. I will count this as one.”
Of course, Edie. It would be my privilege.
---
From Judy: “I’ve started today with tears in my eyes. Your column about your coach was special. As a retired first grade teacher, I know how much it will mean to Coach Crosby.”
Thank you, Judy. He meant just as much to me 43 years ago.
---
From Ann Marie: “Just wanted to say thanks for remembering it’s Teacher Appreciation Week and honoring one of your favorite teachers in your column. Awesome memories of Coach Crosby.”
I have a confession to make, Ann Marie. I had no idea it was TAW until after the fact when Christy told me. I am grateful to recognize the profession nonetheless. Always.
Every week should be Teacher Appreciation Week.
---
From Rita: “Your column was heartfelt, moving and with the perfect ending. I’m glad he was your coach, and you got to tell him what he meant in your life. I would hope other coaches and teachers had or have students like you who let them know they fulfilled their life goal.”
Perfectly expressed, Rita. Thanks.