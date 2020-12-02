Guerin Emig: One female football kicker you've heard of, one you haven't, and the 8-year-old girl who can do anything because of both

I contacted Jenny Ehlers, who kicked for the Western Heights High School football team in Oklahoma City from 2009-12, about Sarah Fuller kicking for Vanderbilt last week. We got to talking about her experience and Fuller’s.
Ehlers’ 8-year-old daughter, Bella, came up.
“My daughter is very confident in herself. She’s in karate. She’s in soccer. She has all of these things she wants to do,” Ehlers said. “She’s kind of fearless. Whereas when I was asked to kick, it was more like, ‘Can we even do that? I didn’t know that this was an option.’ I don’t think that that’s a question in her mind.
“She’s just like, ‘If I wanna do it, I can do it.’ It’s great that she has that mindset.”
It is great. It teaches us something important.
These little pieces of history, Fuller kicking for Vandy or Ehlers kicking for Western Heights, or Tai DiRienzo for Noble in 2000 or Becky RedCorn for Sperry in 2005, or Broken Arrow High School launching girls varsity wrestling in 2019, or Becky Hammon assisting the San Antonio Spurs or Kim Ng running the Miami Marlins, add up to something more important in a much bigger picture.
Little girls and young women are naturally empowered anymore.
They can be motivated by watching Fuller kick for the Commodores. They can notice the “Play Like a Girl” message on the back of her helmet, and listen as she encourages them during every interview she does.
It is inspiring. But then inspiration has come furiously even since the time Ehlers was the young girl.
Bella knows her mom’s story quite well.
“My sophomore year, my best friend and I were going to be football managers,” Ehlers said. “Before school started, we were out at the field during two-a-days and we started messing around. I was in competitive soccer, I played from the time I was five, so I kicked a couple times. That’s what initially got me noticed by the coaches.
“When they did tryouts to find out who was going to be the kicker for that season, they had a couple guys. My coach, Kevin Ball, called me over. ‘Jenny, come show them how it’s done.’ I went out and kicked a couple. They moved me around hash to hash, backed me up, and then it was a conversation.”
The conversation became a place on the team the next three years.
Ehlers remembers her Western Heights teammates treating her respectfully from day one, and her opponents following suit after getting used to the idea. She remembers her coaches expecting the same of her as any male player. She remembers her family and community loving every minute of it.
She doesn’t remember many chances to kick field goals during games — the Jets weren’t exactly scoring in bunches at the time — but she does recall drilling a 49-yarder in practice once.
Ehlers looks back now and says: “It was just a good time all around. It’s a great thing to be able to tell my daughter I was a part of.”
Now, Bella can be galvanized by her mom, by Fuller or by any number of women doing influential things. If Ehlers helped break some ground 10 years ago, and Fuller broke a little more last Saturday, it’s pretty busted up already.
When Bella or any other little girl makes her own mark in another 10 years, it will be more a product of expectation than surprise. That’s progress that should make the groundbreakers proud.
Ehlers is proud.
“Because it was just a part of my life, it became so normal,” she reflected on her time as a Jet. “Now looking back, with all of the big things in the world women are doing, not only in sports but in politics and with all of these opportunities, it seems a lot more impactful. It seems like more of a big deal than I thought it was living through it.”
It was a big deal. It still is. So is what Sarah Fuller did and is doing.
We know that because if 8-year-old Bella Ehlers wants to do something, anything, she can.
