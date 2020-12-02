Guerin Emig: One female football kicker you've heard of, one you haven't, and the 8-year-old girl who can do anything because of both

Little girls and young women are naturally empowered anymore.

They can be motivated by watching Fuller kick for the Commodores. They can notice the “Play Like a Girl” message on the back of her helmet, and listen as she encourages them during every interview she does.

It is inspiring. But then inspiration has come furiously even since the time Ehlers was the young girl.

Bella knows her mom’s story quite well.

“My sophomore year, my best friend and I were going to be football managers,” Ehlers said. “Before school started, we were out at the field during two-a-days and we started messing around. I was in competitive soccer, I played from the time I was five, so I kicked a couple times. That’s what initially got me noticed by the coaches.

“When they did tryouts to find out who was going to be the kicker for that season, they had a couple guys. My coach, Kevin Ball, called me over. ‘Jenny, come show them how it’s done.’ I went out and kicked a couple. They moved me around hash to hash, backed me up, and then it was a conversation.”

The conversation became a place on the team the next three years.