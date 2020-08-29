Guerin Emig: Central-McLain football game reveals the challenge of being young in this mess, and the strength to carry on

Kip Shaw stood outside the Central High School football team bus Saturday afternoon talking about something far more important than his Braves’ season-opening loss at McLain.
“Right now, we’re all in a bad place,” Shaw said. “You’ve got COVID. You’ve got racial issues. We’re kind of a rudderless ship right now.”
Because college football means so much to us, we have devoted a lot of time to how the world turning upside down has affected players at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.
Well, the young men who played at Melvin Driver Stadium on Saturday have met the brunt end of chaos, too. Shaw said one of his players joined protesters on South Memorial in June and caught pepper spray.
The racial justice is real to these players, too. The pandemic is real to them.
“The majority of my kids are nervous about COVID. They’re scared to death,” Shaw said. “ ‘Coach, what if I get it? Will I be able to breathe?’ All of that.”
“COVID is most definitely on my mind,” McLain lineman Mark Duarte said. “It can affect our football season. If one of us catches it, it’s over for us.”
Think he’s exaggerating? A college football team with 100 players can survive an outbreak or a contact-traced quarantine. McLain and Central rosters aren’t even half that full.
There’s a reason Titans coach Willie Ponder told his players before Saturday’s kickoff: “You’ve got to play this one like it’s your last one.”
“It’s just a different world,” Ponder said a half hour after McLain’s 28-14 win. “It’s so hard right now. There’s so much going on.”
Ponder and Shaw are managing the pandemic’s challenges pretty well. Both say their programs have avoided positive tests, which means their relentless messaging about being careful is working.
“I sit there at home with me and my family,” McLain quarterback Melchesidech Porter said. “We stay to ourselves.”
“Personally, I’ve been staying out of the way, working hard, staying at home,” Central quarterback Dayton James said, “not really getting into stuff.”
The two coaches address racial challenges with equal sincerity.
“I talk to them three or four times a week about it, try to bring up something and stimulate some conversation,” Shaw said. “You try to explain to them that hopefully the world is going to get better.”
It’s important that it does, since the overwhelming majority of players listening to Shaw are African-American.
To listen to the 17-year-old James is to be optimistic.
When I mentioned that many his age were leading the charge toward justice, he said: “I feel a part of it. Our age group has been affected. It’s not right. We just have to come together and hopefully we can get it all straightened out for this world.”
It is so much for our youth to take on. A pandemic. A racial awakening. Emotional, socioeconomic and academic tripwires that were already in place before 2020 went insane.
Did you know school for these kids starts Monday? Virtual school?
“They have to wake up and have the discipline to get on the computer and get to work,” Ponder said. “That’s my main thing the next several weeks. We’ve got to stay on school work. That’s tough when some kids come to school to eat breakfast and lunch.”
Think about that. Think about the inherent challenges here.
Ponder noticed one of his players moping through practice Friday.
“I knew what it was,” he said. “Two months ago, a kid who was on our team left town. He came back at the beginning of the summer, and a couple weeks later he got killed. He was like a brother to that player.
“I asked him, ‘It’s heavy on your mind, isn’t it?’ He broke down. ‘Yeah.’ ‘I know. I understand.’
“I said, ‘Just answer me this. If he was here with you and he saw you dragging around the field, what would he tell you to do?’
“‘He’d tell me to let that (stuff) go and pick my (stuff) up.’”
Bless that young man and all of these young men for picking their (stuff) up in a world that piles it up daily. Some of us older folks have maturity and stability on our side, at least.
James is 17. Porter just turned 18. And here they are trying to win a football game in this mess. Trying to just ... deal with it all.
“They’re doing great. These kids are doing great,” Ponder asserted. “They’re responding to it. They’ve just got to continue to respond.”
“I’m proud of these kids. I am,” Shaw said. “They’ll be all right.”
Gosh, I hope so. I wouldn’t have been all right had this happened when I was a teenager. I’ll bet many of you wouldn’t have been.
Hopefully our youngest can be our strongest for a while longer.
Anyway, I’m proud of them, as well. Aren’t you?
