Guerin Emig: Central-McLain football game reveals the challenge of being young in this mess, and the strength to carry on

When I mentioned that many his age were leading the charge toward justice, he said: “I feel a part of it. Our age group has been affected. It’s not right. We just have to come together and hopefully we can get it all straightened out for this world.”

It is so much for our youth to take on. A pandemic. A racial awakening. Emotional, socioeconomic and academic tripwires that were already in place before 2020 went insane.

Did you know school for these kids starts Monday? Virtual school?

“They have to wake up and have the discipline to get on the computer and get to work,” Ponder said. “That’s my main thing the next several weeks. We’ve got to stay on school work. That’s tough when some kids come to school to eat breakfast and lunch.”

Think about that. Think about the inherent challenges here.

Ponder noticed one of his players moping through practice Friday.

“I knew what it was,” he said. “Two months ago, a kid who was on our team left town. He came back at the beginning of the summer, and a couple weeks later he got killed. He was like a brother to that player.