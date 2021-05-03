Guerin Emig: An ode to fourth grade PE and the teacher who made it so special

I attacked from the wing, and when I blew up a pin, just hit it flush and sent it scattering across the hardwood floor, I swear there was no better sight, sound or feeling.

Coach Crosby treated it like Wide World of Sports was broadcasting live. He provided running commentary for every game we played. The more excited he got, the more excited we did.

Coach laughed with us. He talked with us. He got us.

He knew the day he rolled out gymnastics equipment we were going straight for the mini trampoline so we could launch ourselves, like, 50 feet above the mat without a care in the world about sticking the landing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He knew there were moments to sit us down and remind us about hygiene. When he told us to stop trying to set records for “arcing it” into the urinals, he let us giggle. He also got his point across.

Coach let us be boys until the boys approached that line and then he gently unplugged us. If he scolded us we knew we deserved it.

He just had this way. The best teachers have that way. They just know how to be with their kids. Their classrooms are like havens. Kids have an easier time in them. The impact is deep.