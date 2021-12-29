Guerin Emig: An ode to fourth grade PE and the teacher who made it so special

He just had this way. The best teachers have that way. They just know how to be with their kids. Their classrooms are like havens. Kids have an easier time in them. The impact is deep.

Coach had that way with me. I fell in so comfortably around him. Before long I fell in with the boys in the games with me. Nolley, Mathews and McKinney became Breck, Willard and Mark.

Friends hit different for 10-year-old boys. You still do everything together. Girls are still a weird annoyance. Your parents are starting to become that, just slightly.

Boys that age cling to each other. That’s how it became with my friends in fourth grade.

It was all because of Coach Crosby and his PE class.

I wanted to him to know that over last weekend.

Coach called to tell me how much he enjoys my columns in the World. That was pretty great. I told him how much I enjoyed him. That was everything.

I hadn’t talked to Coach since, gosh, the last time I saw him. I got another year with him, and then when I showed up for sixth grade he was gone. I was devastated.