Grove's Rory Geer is Metro Lakes Conference player of the year for third straight season

Grove forward Rory Geer has been recognized as Metro Lakes Conference girls basketball player of the year for the third straight season.

Tahlequah’s David Qualls, who guided the Tigers to a Class 5A state runner-up finish, was named coach of the year.

Coweta's Linda Brice was named offensive player of the year in the conference and Pryor's Rhett Looney was named defensive player of the year.

The all-conference team was voted on by league coaches and announced Wednesday.

Tahlequah’s Kacey Fishinghawk, Tatum Havens and Faith Springwater were voted to the all-conference first team, joining Pryor’s Kaylee Alt and Coweta’s Alexxia Mercer.

Geer, a University of Central Oklahoma signee, scored more than 1,600 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds over four starting seasons.

She led the Ridgerunners to back-to-back Metro Lakes titles as a sophomore and junior and back-to-back 4A state tournament berths as a junior and senior.

Qualls’ second-ranked Tigers won the 2020-21 conference title, went 23-3 overall and had 16 consecutive wins before falling to top-ranked Sapulpa, 58-49, in the 5A final last Saturday at the Mabee Center.