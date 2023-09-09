Grove 48, Jay 46

Chris Johnson kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to enable Grove to continue its Delaware County dominance with its fourth consecutive victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night at Jay.

“Great win,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We believed we could win when we went down one. Our guys were locked in. Jay is physical. We found a way to get the job done.”

Grove (2-0), ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, was up 31-14 at halftime, but Jay crawled its way back in the game and took a 46-45 lead with 37 seconds left on Luke Black’s 7-yard touchdown run.

But Grove answered quickly.

Ridgerunner quarterback Jackson Gain — who finished with 233 passing yards, three touchdowns and an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — connected with his brother, Jacob, in the final seconds for a 45-yard pass to get the Ridgerunners in field-goal range with enough time left for one last play.

That’s when Johnson booted the game winner.

For Grove, it was the Ridgerunners’ eighth victory over Jay (2-1) in the last 10 showdowns.

