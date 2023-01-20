What to watch for in 2023: More high school athletes can be expected to land NIL deals

BROKEN ARROW – The first time Peyton Coburn earned money from playing golf, she was a 5-year-old who won a putting contest at a kids’ camp and used the small cash prize to pay for the day’s snacks.

“I almost hit my mom in the head with a plastic club that I had, so she decided that I was going to learn some etiquette,” Coburn said. “She signed me up for a golf camp at Lit’l Links.”

Coburn, a junior at Bishop Kelley, is again making money off golf. She is believed to be the first high school athlete in Oklahoma to land an NIL deal, partnering with National Scouting Report for a commission-based sponsorship.

“I didn’t think that I was going to be one of the first ones,” she said. “I figured hundreds of other athletes probably already had one in Oklahoma and then it turned out that it seemed like there was very few of us.

“It is a cool opportunity. Yet again, the sport that I love is bringing me many other opportunities as it brought me before.”

College athletes have been able to profit off their name, image and likeness since a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2021 that rejected the NCAA’s “amateurism” argument as an overly broad and outdated defense for failing to allow its athletes to receive compensation.

State high school athletes have been permitted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to benefit from NIL deals since October, but only a select few have been approached by companies. More of those opportunities can be expected this year.

“We’re an international company and we work with tens of thousands of athletes, and (Coburn) is the first high school athletes at NSR that we’ve paid an NIL deal to,” NSR college scout Corey Else said. “We’re kind of on the on the forefront of our company but also the forefront here in Oklahoma.”

Coburn decided a few years ago that she wanted to play golf as long as possible. Her parents supported that dream and ultimately asked for an evaluation last year from NSR, a scouting organization that connects promising recruits with colleges.

“I realized that it wasn't something that I have to give up once I finished high school like most athletes,” she said. “I can keep going. NSR is great because that helps me continue (playing) and gets me to places maybe that I wouldn’t have known about or wouldn’t have heard of or maybe not have had that connection with.”

A couple of months after working with Else, the OSSAA’s NIL decision came down and opened more doors for Coburn and other high school athletes. Coburn’s outgoing personality and comfort on camera made her an ideal candidate for an NSR partnership.

“She was the first person I thought of,” Else said. “She was all about it.”

Coburn created a short video about what NSR has done for her and posted it on social media. When one of her followers – another girls’ golfer in Oklahoma – contacted NSR for an evaluation, Coburn received a check in an undisclosed amount in the mail.

“It was pretty cool,” she said. “I took it and put it in my savings account.”

Oklahoma is among half of US states that allow high school athletes to profit from NIL deals. Each state has its own rules, and the OSSAA does not allow anything involving the athlete’s school to be shown or mentioned in NIL activities or for compensation to be based on performance.

“The evolution of it is what is concerning to us,” OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley told the World in November. “We are concerned that the NIL will have an impact on Rule 5 (about amateur status) and Rule 9 (about influencing enrollment). … That is what our interest is at.”

For Coburn, it’s a way to earn a little extra money while bringing more exposure for her sport. She also is getting experience that will help her down the road when she pursues a career in public relations.

“It’s nice that it’s (happening with) girls’ golf,” she said. “It’s not exactly the most represented sport at schools or just in public at all, but I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my golfing experience that I’ve gone to school with for years. They’re just like, ‘Tell me more about that.’”