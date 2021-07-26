West boys and girls sweep All-State Golf competition

CATOOSA — Having lost his junior year of competition a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, Matt Barlow of Bishop Kelley knew he would have just one final shot this spring to claim a state championship.
Barlow and his Comet teammates took full advantage of the opportunity.
Aided by Barlow’s fourth-place finish in the medalist race, Bishop Kelley rolled to its eighth state title with a resounding 29-stroke victory at the Class 5A state tournament in May at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Barlow had one final opportunity to compete at the high school level Monday as a member of the East team for the All-State Games. The 18-hole event, featuring boys’ and girls’ competition, was contested at Cherokee Hills Golf Club (par 70 for boys, par 72 for girls).
Fittingly, Barlow played his final prep round with high school teammate Owen Beecroft. The two were the lone seniors on this year’s Comets squad that brought the school its first state golf crown since 2017, a year before both joined the high school ranks.
“It was a great way to end,” said Barlow, just minutes after he and Beecroft posed for a photo proudly displaying their shiny blue sapphire-replica rings that each All-State golf competitor was presented.
“We won state this year so we were pretty satisfied,” added the Bishop Kelley graduate, who plans to attend SMU but not compete in golf for the Mustangs. “But it was awesome to come back out here and play with my teammate and get it done today. We played well. It was a lot of fun today.”
The West dominated both the boys’ and girls’ competitions, winning by identical scores of 15.5-8.5 to claim an overall winning margin of 31-17.
Earning victories for the East on the girls’ side were the pairings of Aubrey Morton of Hilldale and Emi Osteen of Kingston, and Caitlyn Henson of Wagoner and Logan Allen of Perkins-Tryon.
Competing with no partner, the West’s Reagan Chaney of Plainview carded a two-under-par 70 which was just one stroke off the best round of the day for a girls’ pairing.Meanwhile, for the East boys, Carson Keel of Durant and James Parsons of Jenks teamed up for a win while the twosome of Carson Stookey of Inola and Trent Hixon of Pawnee was also victorious. Keel and Parson carded a 3-under par 67 to match the low round of the day for the boys.
For the All-State golf competition, the East challenged the West in match play format. There were 6, two-player teams in both boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The format featured six holes each of a scramble, best ball and alternating shot format.
Winning each six-hole format gained one point while the team that had the best score received a point. This made each match worth four points.
Jacob Casey of Jenks was name the boys’ recipient of the Kyle Lewis Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the former Bethel High School athlete who died in a car accident on his return from the All-State golf competition in 2010.
Boys
West 15.5, East 8.5
Carson Keel, Durant, and James Parsons, Jenks (East) def. Jordan Wilson, Edmond North, and Seth Tucker, Lindsay (West), 2.5-1.5, 67-71
Shane Herlihy, Edmond North, and Braden Hirzel, Guthrie (West) def. Jeremy Tandoy, Union, and Gus Fritz, Shawnee (East), 2.5-1.5, 67-67
Izaac White, Duncan, and Trent Martindale, Edmond Memorial (West) def. Matt Barlow, Bishop Kelley, and Owen Beecroft, Bishop Kelley (East), 4-0, 72-78
Luke O’Dell, Turner, and Dominic Stevens, Crescent (West) def. Jacoby Riggs, Grove, and Isaac Latta, Keys Park Hill (East), 3.5-0.5, 68-73
Jaxen Brewer, Washington, and Max Garza, Mount St. Mary (West) def. Zachary Decker, Grove, and Evan Gwin, Chandler (East), 3-1, 67-69
Carson Stookey, Inola, and Trent Hixon, Pawnee (East) def. Cash Clark, Community Christian, and Travis Poole, Elk City (West), 3-1, 70-74
Girls
West 15.5, East 8.5
Haley Blevins, Edmond North, and Carlie Haught, Yukon (West) def. Avery Clevenger, Broken Arrow, and Katelyn Bollenbach, Jenks (East), 3.5-0.5, 69-74
Reagan Chaney, Plainview (West) def. Meghan Charles, Sand Springs, and Nina Alls, Broken Arrow (East), 3.5-0.5, 70-75
Kelsey Douglas, Tuttle, and Lindyn Ross, Plainview (West) def. Haley Bundy, Edison, and Sidney Keller, Keys Park Hill (East), 4-0, 72-100
Bradi McLemore, Durant, and Aubrey Manley, Regent Prep (East) tied Anna Bautista, Guymon, and Carrie Hutchings, Plainview (West), 2-2, 83-84
Aubree Morton, Hilldale, and Emi Osteen, Kingston (East) def. Sara Sherrard, Christian Heritage, and Drew Faires, Mount St. Mary (West), 2.5-1.5, 78-78
Caitlyn Henson, Wagoner, and Logan Allen, Perkins-Tryon (East) def. Parker Garrett, Dickson, and Libby Bradshaw, Carl Albert (West), 3-1, 77-82