West boys and girls sweep All-State Golf competition

“We won state this year so we were pretty satisfied,” added the Bishop Kelley graduate, who plans to attend SMU but not compete in golf for the Mustangs. “But it was awesome to come back out here and play with my teammate and get it done today. We played well. It was a lot of fun today.”

The West dominated both the boys’ and girls’ competitions, winning by identical scores of 15.5-8.5 to claim an overall winning margin of 31-17.

Earning victories for the East on the girls’ side were the pairings of Aubrey Morton of Hilldale and Emi Osteen of Kingston, and Caitlyn Henson of Wagoner and Logan Allen of Perkins-Tryon.

Competing with no partner, the West’s Reagan Chaney of Plainview carded a two-under-par 70 which was just one stroke off the best round of the day for a girls’ pairing.Meanwhile, for the East boys, Carson Keel of Durant and James Parsons of Jenks teamed up for a win while the twosome of Carson Stookey of Inola and Trent Hixon of Pawnee was also victorious. Keel and Parson carded a 3-under par 67 to match the low round of the day for the boys.