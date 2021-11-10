Watch Now: Signing day: Cascia Hall golfer Will Sides signs with SMU after busy fall

Cascia Hall senior Will Sides made a golf commitment to SMU two summers ago so the recruiting process didn't take up any of his time this fall.

So that left him open to run for the Cascia cross country team for the first time while he still kept busy with golf. Cascia finished 13th in the Class 4A state cross country meet.

"It was something to do to stay active, a fun thing to do with my buddies," Sides said after signing Wednesday with SMU. "I went from cross country practice to golf every day. It was a lot but it wasn't too bad. It worked out. It was fun."

And so was signing with SMU on Wednesday.

"I'm ready to get there and contribute to a good program," Sides said. "The coaches have created a great atmosphere there and they have great facikities Not only are they are a great golf program but a good school as well and I wanted a mix of both."

Last week, Sides was named to the American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Junior All-Americans honorable mention list for the second time. Last spring, Sides finished second in the 4A state tournament and helped the Commandos win the team title.

Sides seeds some similarities between golf and cross country.