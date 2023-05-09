OWASSO — A helicopter flew high above Bailey Ranch Golf Club before settling down on the driving range on Tuesday afternoon.

Out of the helicopter emerged Talor Gooch, the hottest professional golfer on tour right now.

The Oklahoma State graduate — in town for the LIV event being held at Cedar Ridge Country Club this week — has earned $8 million purses for winning back-to-back tournaments in Australia and Singapore.

For an hour on a sun-drenched afternoon, he spent time to take pictures, sign autographs and give praises to the next generation of golfers. It wasn’t long ago that the 31-year-old finished among the top three in four consecutive state tournaments with an individual title in 2008 while playing for Carl Albert High School.

“I couldn’t get here and not think about my sophomore year at (Ardmore’s) Dornick Hills at the state championship or my senior year and the state championship at (Edmond’s) Rose Creek,” Gooch said. “Some of my best memories in high school golf with my teammates and buddies.”

Gooch presented the team championship trophy to Norman, which won the 54-hole event by six strokes over second-place Stillwater. Norman junior Sebastian Salazar was the individual medalist and finished with a one-under 215. It was one stroke ahead of Edmond North’s Parker Sands, who fired an even-par 216.

What was it like getting handing the individual award from Gooch?

“That was crazy,” Salazar said. “He’s playing really solid on the LIV tour and playing great golf, so it’s really overwhelming having someone on that level to just give me a trophy.”

Norman entered Tuesday’s final 18 holes sitting in fourth place behind Stillwater, Owasso and Norman North. They had a number in mind for the final round — 297 — to win the first boy’s golf championship in school history.

They bettered that mark by four strokes, shooting 293. Salazar (70) and teammate Dennon Norman (71) were two of only three players in the 73-player field to shoot below par. The only other golfer was Edmond Santa Fe’s Blake Ratliff, who carded a 71.

“This has been a process. It’s been a grind,” Norman said. “I feel like we’ve outworked everybody. That sounds a little snarky to say but we’ve been out at 7 in the morning and we’d practice five hours a day. We’ve put in so much work.”

Added Norman coach Gregg Grost: “When we walked off the green in Norman last year when we hosted and we didn’t quite close the door, they knew we didn’t do the job. They came back to school in August and coined the phrase ‘unfinished business.’ They’ve been working out since August … they followed the process. They believed in themselves. There were definitely some times when they didn’t play as well as they should have or could have. But they stuck with the process and they believed if we did it the right way, it would work. And guess what?”

Gooch took a 10-minute helicopter ride from Cedar Ridge to meet the golfers.

What advice would he give the high school athletes?

“Golf is one of the best life skill sports that you’re going to encounter,” Gooch said. “You have to work hard. You got to have discipline. You have to sacrifice.

“Not everyone is going to go on to play professional golf but you’re going to learn a lot of skills and meet a lot of people and understand what hard work is. Just enjoy this and cherish it.

“You’re going to looking back on this no matter what you do later in life and you’re going to cherish this.”

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Bailey Ranch Golf Club

Par 72

Teams: 1. Norman 305-303-293-901 (Sebastian Salazar 73-72-70-215, Quinn Robertson 76-72-77-225, Dennon Norman 78-76-71-225, Ben Campbell 78-84-76-238, Benson Diehm 88-83-76-247). 2. Stillwater 302-299-306-907 (Grant Gudgel 73-71-75-219, Tripp Schuessler 76-74-77-227, Ty Hyatt 75-78-74-227, Max Wolfe 79-76-80-235, Weston Lacy 78-82-80-240). 3. Norman North 304-303-306-912 (Josh Stuart 72-73-72-217, Mack Moore 77-75-78-230, Max Courange 75-79-78-231, Dax Rambo 80-80-78-238, Josh Bertman 80-76-82-238). 4. Edmond North 309-310-296-915 (Parker Sands 71-72-73-216, Bo Burton 79-79-72-230, Ben McKee 78-83-75-236, Hunter Baumann 85-76-76-237, Jack Pfister 81-84-84-249). 5. Owasso 309-295-315-919 (Ben Field 77-75-74-226, Ian Wilcoxen 77-72-78-227, Jones Vrska 76-73-82-231, Wyatt Farley 79-80-81-240, Evan Fry 81-75-90-246). 6. Union 302-323-311-936 (Sammy Bonaobra 72-79-72-223, Remington Cowles 75-80-81-236, Bo Gentry 78-82-78-238, Jesse Tandoy 77-82-80-239, Jackson Summar 94-98-88-280). 7. Jenks 306-308-323-937 (Sam Morris 74-74-77-225, Carson Scrymgeour 74-74-82-230, Cale Van Brunt 77-77-79-233, Connor Paul 81-84-85-250, Parker Fine 85-83-86-254). 8. Edmond Memorial 306-317-216-939 (Wyatt King 70-79-75-224, Will Casey 75-73-78-226, Kale Flinton 77-80-77-234, Luke Goodbury 84-85-86-255, Drew Thompson 84-91-90-265). 9. Edmond Santa Fe 316-323-312-951 (CJ Phillips 70-73-75-218, Rhett Hughes 79-82-77-238, Blake Ratliff 89-84-71-244, Maddox Freeman 80-84-89-253, Scott McNellis 87-89-91-267). 10. Enid 314-324-218- 956 (Mason Haley 71-72-76-219, Dawson Branstetter 77-83-790-239, Max Fossett 80-85-81-246, Hudson Painter 86-84-82-252, Bill Humphrey 102-91-89-282). 11. Bixby 323-313-321-957 (Luke Friedrichsen 78-76-76-230, Nick Friedrichsen 78-75-83-236, Parker Friedrichsen 84-88-76-248, Conner Eidson 83-83-86-252, Eli Bradley 84-79-89-252). 12. Broken Arrow 328-335-325-988 (Will Jonckowski 79-84-80-243, Cameron Surles 82-89-74-245, Cohen Martinez 83-83-85-251, Mason Brown 84-85-86-255, Byson Frick 91-83-89-263)

Top individuals: 1. Sebastian Salazar (Norman) 73-72-70-215. 2. Parker Sands (Edmond North) 71-72-73-216. 3. Josh Stuart (Norman North) 72-73-72-217. 4. CJ Phillips (Edmond Santa Fe) 70-73-75-218. 5T. Mason Haley (Enid) 71-72-76-219. 5T. Grant Gudgel (Stillwater) 73-71-75-219. 7. Sammy Bonaobra (Union) 72-79-72-223. 8T. Preston Albee (Choctaw) 70-81-73-224. 8T. Wyatt King (Edmond Memorial) 70-79-75-224. 10T. Dennon Norman (Norman) 78-76-71-225. 10T. Quinn Robertson (Norman) 76-72-77-225. 10T. Sam Morris (Jenks) 74-74-77-225.

Other individuals: Bartlesville, Tanner John 77-75-76-228; Choctaw, Preston Albee 70-81-73-224, Jon Jon Martens 94-89-83-266; Edmond Deer Creek, Cohen Lorenzen 81-80-82-243; Moore, Casen Bell, 84-89-80-253; Muskogee, Krew Thompson 82-76-82-240; Ponca City, Hunter Austin 81-75-88-244, Cooper Hermann 80-87-78-237; Sand Springs, Mason Ward, 91-80-80-251; Southmoore, Kouper Romo 83-87-84-254; Westmoore, Zane Pryor 83-86-81-247, Cale Orman 91-94-92-277; Yukon, Nate Brown 84-89-81-254.