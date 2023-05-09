OWASSO — The Friedrichsen brothers — Parker, Nick and Luke — are spending their final moments competing together this week.

Parker is a senior on Bixby’s golf team, while his twin brothers are juniors on the squad competing in the Class 6A state golf championships at Bailey Ranch in Owasso.

They’ve been together for three years and make up three of the five-man Spartans team chasing leaders Stillwater, Owasso and Norman North heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

“It’s been really cool just being able to just go everywhere with them, play every course with them and compete with them,” said Parker Friedrichsen, who signed basketball scholarship papers to play at Wake Forest next year.

“We’re competitive within the house, but at the end of the day, we’re a team. Having three of the five isn’t normal and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Stillwater took the Day 1 lead after carding a 601 following 36 holes on Monday afternoon. They are closely followed by Owasso (604), Norman North (608) and Norman (608).

The Pioneers are led by OSU commit Grant Gudgel, who sits fourth in the individual medalist race while trying to defend his state title from last year.

“I’m really proud of them,” Stillwater coach Scott Morris said of his team, which recorded each card in the 70s. “They got us off to a slow start, but then they really responded and battled back. I think they finished with a lot of momentum going into tomorrow.”

With such a tight race to the finish, what’s the team’s mentality heading into the final round?

“Every individual handles it a little bit differently,” Morris said.

“We’re trying to kind of find out which buttons to push. One person, you may have to light a little bit of a fire, another one you may need to get to relax ... golf is a little bit ore of an intellectual approach. We’ll try to address that case-by-case and that’s what all these coaches are doing. That’s what makes this such a good, fun competition.”

There is a three-way tie for first on the individual leaderboard. CJ Phillips (Edmond Santa Fe), Mason Haley (Enid) and Parker Sands (Edmond North) sit at 1-under 143. Gudgel is one stroke back entering the final day of work.

Bixby is 35 shots off the team pace, with Nick Friedrichsen (153) and Luke Friedrichsen aiming for a strong finish. Parker Friedrichsen carded a 172 through 36 holes.

The week’s moments will be fondly remembered by the family, with the sport nearly guaranteed to play a part down the road when the brothers get together for more 18 holes of fun.

“For sure that will happen,” Parker Friedrichsen said. “We’ll definitely meet up and play later on in life and we’ll all be pretty good for the rest of our lives. It’ll be fun.”

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Bailey Ranch Golf Club, Owasso

Par 72

Teams: 1. Stillwater 302-299-601 (Grant Gudgel 73-71-144, Tripp Schuessler 76-74-150, Ty Hyatt 75-78-153, Max Wolfe 79-76-155, Weston Lacy 78-82-160); 2. Owasso 309-295-604 (Jones Vrska 76-73-149, Ian Wilcoxen 77-72-149, Ben Field 77-75-152, Evan Fry 81-75-156, Wyatt Farley 79-80-159); 3. Norman North 304-303-607 (Josh Stuart 72-73-145, Mack Moore 77-75-152, Max Courange 75-79-154, Josh Bertman 80-76-156, Dax Rambo 80-80-160); 4. Norman 305-303-608 (Sebastian Salazar 73-72-145, Quinn Robertson 76-72-148, Dennon Norman 78-76-154, Ben Campbell 78-84-162, Benson Diehm 88-83-171); 5. Jenks 306-308-614 (Sam Morris 74-74-148, Carson Scrymgeour 74-74-148, Cale Van Brunt 77-77-154, Connor Paul 81-84-165, Parker Fine 85-83-168): 6. Edmond North 309-310-619 (Parker Sands 71-72-143, Bo Burton 79-79-158, Ben McKee 78-83-161, Hunter Baumann 85-76-161, Jack Pfister 81-84-165). 7. Edmond Memorial 306-317-623 (Will Casey 75-73-148, Wyatt King 70-79-149, Kale Flinton 77-80-157, Luke Goodbury 84-85-169, Drew Thompson 84-91-175); 8. Union 302-323-625 (Sammy Bonaobra 72-79-151, Remington Cowles 75-80-155, Jesse Tandoy 77-82-159, Bo Gentry 78-82-160, Jackson Summar 94-98-192); 9. Bixby 323-313-636 (Nick Friedrichsen 78-75-153, Luke Friedrichsen 78-76-154, Conner Eidson 83-83-166, Eli Bradley 84-79-163, Parker Friedrichsen 84-88-172); 10. Enid 314-324-638 (Mason Haley 71-72-143, Dawson Branstetter 77-83-160, Max Fossett 80-85-165, Hudson Painter 86-84-170, Bill Humphrey 102-91-193); 11. Edmond Santa Fe 316-323-639 (CJ Phillips 70-73-143, Rhett Hughes 79-82-161, Maddox Freeman 80-84-164, Blake Ratliff 89-84-173, Scott McNellis 87-89-176). 12. Broken Arrow 328-335-663 (Will Jonckowski 79-84-163, Cohen Martinez 83-83-166, Mason Brown 84-85-169, Cameron Surles 82-89-171, Byson Frick 91-83-174).

Top individuals: 1T. CJ Phillips (Edmond Santa Fe) 70-73-143. 1T Mason Haley (Enid) 71-72-143. 1T. Parker Sands (Edmond North) 71-72-143. 4. Grant Gudgel (Stillwater) 73-71-144. 5T. Sebastian Salazar (Norman) 73-72-145. 5T. Josh Stuart (Norman North) 72-73-145. 7T. Carson Scrymgeour (Jenks) 74-74-148. 7T. Quinn Robertson (Norman) 76-72-148. 7T. Sam Morris (Jenks) 74-74 148. 7T. Will Casey (Edmond Memorial) 75-73-148.

Other individuals: Bartlesville, Tanner John 77-75-152; Choctaw, Preston Albee 70-81-151, Jon Jon Martens 94-89-183; Edmond Deer Creek, Cohen Lorenzen 81-80-161; Moore, Casen Bell, 84-89-173; Muskogee, Krew Thompson 82-76-158; Ponca City, Hunter Austin 81-75-156, Cooper Hermann 80-87-167; Sand Springs, Mason Ward, 91-80-171; Southmoore, Kouper Romo 83-87-170; Westmoore, Zane Pryor 83-86-166, Cale Orman 91-94-185; Yukon, Nate Brown 84-89-173.