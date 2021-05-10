State golf roundup: Cascia Hall, freshman Will Sides in first at 4A state tournament

Cascia Hall freshman Will Sides was tied for the individual lead and the Commandos held a paper-thin margin in the team race after the first 36 holes of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament Monday.

The Commandos led Elk City by only three shots, but it might be enough to give them the team title if the lightning and rain forecast Tuesday at Blanchard’s Winter Creek Golf and Country Club forces cancellation of the final round.

Sides and Elk City’s Tres Hall posted blistering eight-under-par scores of 136 and could be headed for a playoff if the teams aren’t able to get on the course. Teams will arrive at 8 a.m. to try for an earlier start, tournament director Mike Shelton of Fort Gibson said.

Shelton said if a playoff is required to decide the individual crown, Sides and Hall might have to wait for a break in the rain or just play through it -- assuming lightning isn’t an impediment.

Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey was in third place, nine shots off the pace after finishing runner-up for the 2019 individual crown, and the Dutchmen were also third in the team standings, two shots ahead of defending champion OKC Heritage Hall.

Cascia Hall’s Jack Gero and Cushing’s Colby Legg were tied for eighth at 152.