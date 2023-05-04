Peyton Coburn led the way for Bishop Kelley's third-place finish at the Class 5A girls state golf tournament that ended Thursday at Dornick Hills Golf Course in Ardmore.

Carl Albert won the team title with a 659 (328-331) and Duncan was second at 660 (333-327).

Duncan’s JJ Gregston was the individual medalist with a 140 (69-71), and she beat out last year’s champion, Altus’ Natalie Blonien, by nine strokes. Blonien finished with a 149 and was second overall.

Coburn finished third individually with a 154 (78-76). The Comets finished at 678 (337-341), 19 strokes behind Carl Albert.

Carl Albert’s top overall finisher was Kamryn Zuniga with a 159, and she finished fourth overall.

For Bishop Kelley, Elle Stanger and Amelia Johnson both finished at 168.

Class 4A

Ada claimed its first girls golf championship on Thursday, narrowing knocking off Bishop McGuinness at Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford. The Cougars finished with a 669 (327-342) and the Irish recorded a 671 (333-338).

Fort Gibson finished third as a team with a 683 (335-348) and Hildale was sixth with a 731. Fort Gibson’s Layne Ailshie finished in fifth place overall with a 154 (73-81).

The overall medalist was Bishop McGuinness’ Abbie Justiz, who recorded a 151 (75-76) and edged out her sister, Allie Justiz, who finished at 152 (75-77).

A pair of Ada teammates, Beans Factor and London Wilson, tied for third place with a pair of 153s.

Class 3A

Holland Hall freshman Megan Kalapura capped her first varsity season with a strong performance at the 3A state tournament at Lake Murray Golf Course in Ardmore. Kalapura had a 159 (79-80) and tied with Prague’s Elle Standlee (159, 78-81) for second place.

“She’s a special player, but honestly just a great teammate and friend,” Holland Hall coach Matt Campbell said. “She’s so supportive and wants to see everyone do well and get better.”

Kingston’s Meredith Reid was the individual winner with a 156 (83-73), and Marlow was the team champion with a 721 (367-354). Christian Heritage was second at 735 (375-360).

Holland Hall was fourth overall at 752 (383-369), and Riley Beeler helped lead the Dutch with a 177 (92-85).

Metro Christian’s Kyla Reed tied for sixth overall with Heritage Hall’s Gabriella Gross and Kali Freymiller. Reed carded a 172 (84-88).

Class 2A

Turner continued its torrid run of state championships by again lapping the Class 2A field at Falconhead Resort and Country Club.

The Falcons finished this year’s state tournament with a 604 — a whopping 153 shots better than second-place Tishomingo.

Turner also finished with the top four individuals with Jaci Hartman leading the way with medalist honors. Hartman finished with a 140 and beat teammate, Josi Cavitt, by three strokes. Braylee Foster (159) was third overall and Hope Hill was fourth with a 162.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World