Spring sports notebook: Union's Jerry Pease announces retirement; Jenks girls win golf regional

SOFTBALL

Pease retiring

For more than a decade, Jerry Pease has been the man in charge of Union’s fast-pitch softball program. But that will change later this fall after Pease recently announced his retirement.

“It has been an honor and privilege to spend my 42-year coaching career at Bixby and Union,” Pease said. “These special schools had incredible support for their softball programs. I have been blessed beyond measure to have been able to coach awesome young ladies who loved the sport, their school and their teammates. A big thank you to all the great coaches I got to share the field with. I enjoyed every moment.”

During his run as a softball coach, Pease compiled 849 victories, while also recording two fast-pitch state championships. He has also been a slow-pitch assistant on two state championship teams.

Current Union slow-pitch head coach Brett Morgan said it's bittersweet to see Pease venture into retirement.

“A friend once told me that the worst part about coaching was that every year, you have to watch your players graduate,” Morgan said. “The thing is that you don’t get to graduate with them. It may have been seven years, but I feel like I’m losing my best player to graduation. There are many words that I could use to describe Coach Pease, but I think the perfect ones are that he was a good man. He was a great teacher. He was a great coach. He was a great mentor. He was a great friend. He always saw the good in everyone and did his best to get them there.I’m going to miss the coach in the dugout leading us, but I’m going to miss the man next to me even more.”

GOLF

Regional reign

The Jenks girls, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, coasted to a regional tournament championship in Ponca City earlier this week. The Trojans recorded a team score of 317 — 25 strokes better than Bixby in second place.

Gracie Doke led the Trojans with a tournament-best 76. Lily Stanton (79), Sophia Lefler (80), Adrian Piles (82) and Isabella Suttee (91) rounded out the rest of the Jenks scores. Stanton finished third overall, and Lefler finished in a four-way tie for fourth place.

“It was such an exciting day, mostly because the wind wasn’t blowing 30-to-40 mph that day,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “The girls and I were ready, we had our plan in place and we went out and executed it for the most part. The course didn’t play easy, as Ponca’s greens have some tricks to them and their front-side fairways offered a lot of challenge as to where to place the tee shot due to the sloping. I’m so proud of each girls grit, determination, mindset and short game play. It’s so fun to watch them play and see all of their time and hard work paying off.”

Bartlesville’s Lisa Brown finished second overall with a 78. Stillwater’s Lucy Darr, Bixby’s Cameron Hill and Union’s Cierra Tunley all carded 80s to tie with Lefler in fourth place.

Bartlesville (351), Owasso (354), Stillwater (360) and Broken Arrow (382) — along with Bixby — all qualified for next week’s state tournament at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City.

“We have now shifted our focus to the next round at Lincoln Park next week,” Hughes said. “We are excited and happy to go back and see what we can do. Four of my five were on last year’s team and they have some ‘unfinished business’ to tend to. We have a game plan ready.”

Regional roundup

Class 5A: The Durant girls won a regional championship in McAlester earlier this week. The Lions shot a 319, while Bishop Kelley was in second place at 327. McAlester’s Aubrey House was first overall with a 70.

Class 4A: The Wagoner girls recorded a 350 and claimed a regional title in Pryor on Monday. Mechelle Vermillion led the Bulldogs with a 78, which was good for first place. Fort Gibson (383) and Pryor (439) also finished in the top three of the team leaderboard.

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian (367) beat Henryetta by five strokes and won a regional title at Arrowhead Golf Course earlier this week. Regent Prep’s Jenni Roller was the top individual with a 71.

Class 2A: Tishomingo (383) edged out Keys (392), Oktaha (410) and Olive (411) for regional honors at Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa. Pocola’s Raychel Nelke breezed to an individual championship with a 63, winning by 13 strokes.

For Olive, it’ll be the team’s sixth straight trip to the state tournament.

TENNIS

Kelley girls to defend state title

With the regionals starting Monday, the Bishop Kelley girls are ready to defend their Class 6A state championship, especially after one last tune-up tournament at Cascia Hall on Friday.

The Comets, who lost two seniors off of last year’s team, enter the postseason on somewhat of a roll, having won the last tournament they had a full lineup participating in, at Edmond North on April 19, and they are enjoying playing the role of favorites.

“I think they’re embracing it,” said Kelley coach Mary Jo Tasker. “They’re working really hard, they’re practicing a lot during our school practice, and they do lots of outside practices. They picked up extra drills and practice sessions. They’re embracing it and they’re very excited.

“We’ve got a very solid team. We have really good singles players and our doubles teams, I feel really confident about.”

The Comets are led by No. 1 singles star Audrey Brown, who won the No. 2 singles state title last year, and boasts a season record of 13-0 so far, winning tournaments at Edmond North, Booker T. Washington and Union. At No. 2 singles, Kelley has Jasel Bailey, who placed second at state last season as a freshman in No. 1 doubles. Bailey is 20-1 on the season, with tournament championships at Edmond North, Booker T. Washington, Jenks and Union.

“Every tournament she’s entered, she’s won at 1 Singles,” Tasker said of Brown. “And Jasel Bailey has only dropped one match and it was in the finals of the Tournament of Champions. They’re both primed and looking really good for state this year.”

Kelley’s doubles players are Tennyson Kronfeld, Lily Stuckey, Divya Thomas and Maddie Wong. Kronfeld was Bailey’s partner in No. 1 doubles last year when they placed second, and Wong won the state title at No. 2 doubles last season.

“I’m confident in my doubles teams,” Tasker said.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.