Signing day: Families factor in Owasso golfers' college decisions

OWASSO — Owasso senior Ben Stoller gave his congratulations to another Rams golfer, Brianna Maddux, as the they inched their chairs together for a photo opportunity during Wednesday's ceremony at the Owasso athletic department.
“You too,” Maddux said.
Stoller and Maddux signed to play college golf at Kansas State and Rogers State, respectively.
Stoller’s decision to sign with Kansas State was about family.
“I think my parents have done a great job with raising us and being like ‘hey, you know, there’s gonna be a day where we’re going to have to do this on our own,’ and I think they’ve really prepared me for that day,” said Stoller, a 2021 All-World Awards winner.
Stoller’s parents, Shaun and Angie, graduated from Kansas State, where Ben, the 2021 6A boys individual state golf champion, has been committed since Nov. 2020.
Pair Stoller’s family history with Kansas State golf’s consistent pursuit of his signature, and it was an opportunity too good for Stoller to refuse.
“[Kansas State] showed me more love than any other school did,” Stoller said. “Growing up as a little kid, I just had this burning desire to go there, and it just stayed with me all throughout junior golf and it just pushed me there.”
Maddux’s decision also came down to family: both the family atmosphere at RSU as well as proximity to her family and friends.
“My coach was super interactive with me, more than any other college,” said Maddux, who tied for 10th at the 2021 6A girl’s state championship. “Even just the university and the academics, they were super family-oriented.”
Maddux admitted that RSU was not at the top of her list, but after an unofficial visit to Claremore in February, she was charmed.
“We went around campus, they told me what I could do here, and what they had academically, and then they took me to the golf course,” Maddux said. “I got to meet the girls, they were super inviting and not like any other team that I got to meet. That’s really where my decision came from.”
Besides Stoller, two other 2021 All-World Awards winners signed Wednesday -- baseball's Brennan Phillips and wrestling's Jordan Williams -- both with Oklahoma State.