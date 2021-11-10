Signing day: Families factor in Owasso golfers' college decisions

OWASSO — Owasso senior Ben Stoller gave his congratulations to another Rams golfer, Brianna Maddux, as the they inched their chairs together for a photo opportunity during Wednesday's ceremony at the Owasso athletic department.

“You too,” Maddux said.

Stoller and Maddux signed to play college golf at Kansas State and Rogers State, respectively.

Stoller’s decision to sign with Kansas State was about family.

“I think my parents have done a great job with raising us and being like ‘hey, you know, there’s gonna be a day where we’re going to have to do this on our own,’ and I think they’ve really prepared me for that day,” said Stoller, a 2021 All-World Awards winner.

Stoller’s parents, Shaun and Angie, graduated from Kansas State, where Ben, the 2021 6A boys individual state golf champion, has been committed since Nov. 2020.

Pair Stoller’s family history with Kansas State golf’s consistent pursuit of his signature, and it was an opportunity too good for Stoller to refuse.