Regent Prep's Jenni Roller shoots state-record to lead 3A tournament

Regent Prep’s Roller shoots state-record 62

Jenni Roller made a phone call Wednesday. She had to consult with University of Tulsa Hall of Fame golf coach Dale McNamara.

The message was simple after Roller’s record-breaking day at the Class 3A state golf tournament in Ardmore.

“In the words of Dale McNamara … ‘forget today even happened and play well tomorrow.’”

That’s what McNamara had to say after Roller shot a state-record, 10-under, 62, in the opening round at Lake Murray Golf Course. Roller heads into the final round on Thursday with a 10-stroke lead over Oklahoma Christian School’s Brooklyn Benn, who was the only other golfer not to shoot over par.

Roller’s performance is the lowest round recorded by a female high school golfer in the state of Oklahoma, according to Golf Oklahoma. She is looking for her third state title in three state tournaments.

And Roller, a TU signee, broke down her reason for success.

“I think putting extra time in on the putting green, specifically on short putts with my putting mirror,” she said. “And working on tightening my swing and using my mom’s Trackman on wedges.”

On the team leaderboard, OCS shot an opening-day 353 and owns a 15-stroke lead over Marlow (368). Lincoln Christian is third currently at 383.

As for Roller, her breakdown of her performance was simple.

“It feels so good,” she said, “especially since this is my last high school tournament.”

Class 5A

McAlester’s Aubrey House is the leader in the clubhouse after the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club. House shot a 1-over, 71, on the opening day of the tournament in Kingston.

Right behind House is Durant’s Mikaela Karanja (72), Altus’ Natalie Bolnien (73) and Duncan’s JJ Gregston (74).

As a team, Durant is leading after the first day with an initial score of 317. The Lions own a 17-stroke lead over Duncan (334). Carl Albert (342), Bishop Kelley (343) and Piedmont (379) rounded out the top five after the first day.

Bishop Kelley’s Peyton Coburn is in a tie for seventh place after an opening-round 78.

Class 2A

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Turner has amassed an insurmountable lead after the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at Aqua Canyon Golf Course in Guthrie. Turner recorded an opening-day 333 with Mooreland in second place with a 386. Christian Heritage finished with an opening-day 387.

Turner’s Josey Cavitt (73) and Jaci Hartman (74) led the way for the Falcons. Both are trailing Pocola’s Raychel Nelke, who leads after the first day with an opening round 68.

Prague’s Elle Standlee rounded out the top four on the first day of the tournament with an 80.

