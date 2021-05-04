Regent Prep's Jenni Roller gunning for another state title

Regent Prep’s Jenni Roller has one state championship under her belt and it looks like she’s gunning for another.
Roller shot a career-low round of 67 at Arrowhead Golf Club last week in regional girls golf qualifying. She's one of the players to watch Wednesday as the state girls golf tournaments unfold in five locations across the state.
Roller's previous career-low round of 69 came two years ago at Guthrie's Aqua Canyon Golf Course when she won the Class 2A individual title as a freshman and helped lead the Rams to a runner-up team finish in the school's first season of girls golf.
This year's 2A tournament is back in Guthrie, at Cimarron National Golf Course.
Edmond North seeks a third consecutive team title but Jenks and Broken Arrow figure to be in the hunt as the tournament 6A gets under way at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club. Sand Springs' Meghan Charles is one to watch in the individual race.
Hilldale may not win another state team title by 107 shots like it did two years ago. But the Hornets and Wagoner's Bulldogs look like contenders for the 4A crown at Cushing's Buffalo Creek course.
Wednesday's rounds open at 9 a.m. at all five sites, with another 18 holes scheduled for Thursday.
Class 6A
Where: Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club
2019 champion: Edmond North held off Jenks by seven shots to win its second straight team title and 10th overall.
The outlook: Edmond Memorial and Broken Arrow were third and fourth in the 2019 tournament. It could be the same quartet at the top, though not necessarily in the same order. Jenks (310), seeking what would be a 15th team title but the first since 2010, and BA (314) led all regional qualifying and North (318) and Edmond Memorial (319) were tops on the west side.
Individuals to watch: Jenks’ Katelynn Bollenbach and Edmond Memorial’s Lilly Whitley are the top returning state finishers from 2019. They tied for seventh. Broken Arrow’s Nina Ails (73) topped east regional qualifying, followed by Sand Springs’ Meghan Charles (74), Jenks’ Adrian Piles (75) and Owasso’s Brianna Maddox (77). Next at 78 were Jenks’ Gracie Doke, BA’s Avery Clevenger and Union’s Cierra Tunley. Edmond Memorial’s Amber Luttrell was west regional medalist with a 74, Whitley shot a 77 and Olivia Colt, 11th in 2019, fired an 81.
Class 5A
Where: Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club, Kingston
2019 champion: Durant pulled away from two-time defending champion Duncan in the final round to capture its second state title.
The outlook: Durant and Bishop Kelley, eighth in the 2019 team standings, led regional qualifying but it could be a wide-open race. Carl Albert, fifth in the 2019 team standings, won a playoff over Altus for the west regional title and Duncan was four shots back in third. Carl Albert was the only team in 5A regional qualifying with five sub-100 rounds.
Individuals to watch: Durant’s Mikaela Karanja, ninth in the 2019 state tournament, and McAlester’s Aubrey House, who tied for 10th, led east regional qualifying. Both had 80s. Bishop Kelley’s Peyton Corburn tied Durant’s Scarlet Sturch for third at 81. Altus’ Natalie Blonien was west medalist with a 76.
Class 4A
Where: Buffalo Creek Golf Course, Cushing
2019 champion: Hilldale, placing four among the top eight individuals, pulled away to win by 107 shots over second-place Wagoner, capturing its fourth team title in seven years.
The outlook: Kingfisher (339), Wagoner (361) and Hilldale (362) had the three lowest scores in regional qualifying. In what otherwise seems a wide-open race, Kingfisher has the edge with the tournament’s favored individual. Oklahoma City University signee Maddie Kamas was second to Hilldale’s Kenzie Kirkhart in 2019 and shot a 70 in regional qualifying.
Individuals to watch: Fort Gibson’s Layne Ashlie won the Muskogee regional with a 74. Catoosa’s Emily Vang, sixth at the state tournament two years ago, shot an 80 to win the regional at Seminole’s Jimmie Austin course. Wagoner's Rylie Spaulding, 12th in the 2019 state meet, was second at Muskogee with an 81.
Class 3A
Where: Westwood Park Golf Course, Norman
2019 champion: Plainview won by 93 shots over Purcell to capture its third consecutive state team title and fourth overall. The Indians were 4A champs in 2017 and 2018.
The outlook: Plainview’s Reagan Chaney is back to defend her 2019 crown and the team title seems to be the Indians’ to lose unless Oklahoma Christian School, up from winning the 2A crown in 2019, has the firepower to make it a race. And watch for Perkins-Tryon. Logan Allen, second to Chaney in the regional tournament with a 73, is one of four Demons back from a seventh-place finish in 2019.
Individuals to watch: Plainview’s Chaney, Lindyn Ross and Carrie Hutchings were first, third and fourth in regional qualifying at Lake Murray (near Ardmore). Oklahoma Christian’s Brooklyn Benn, second in the 2A state tournament as a freshman, was medalist at the Fountainhead regional with a 73. Henryetta’s Skylar Smallwood was seventh among all region qualifiers with an 86.
Class 2A
Where: Cimarron National Golf Club, Guthrie
2019 champion: Oklahoma Christian School defeated Regent Prep in a one-hole playoff and has moved to the 3A level.
The outlook: It’s probably between Turner and Regent Prep, which has the tournament’s top-rated player. Jenni Roller won the individual crown as a freshman two years ago. Turner was 27 shots better than any other school in regional qualifying and was the only 2A school with five sub-100 rounds.
Individuals to watch: Roller, daughter of former University of Tulsa All-American Maggie Roller, shot a career-low 67 in regional play. Turner’s Jaci Hartman and Josey Cavitt shot 69 and 70, respectively in qualifying at Turkey Creek in Hennessey. Pocola’s Raychel Nelke was second to Roller in the regional with a 72. Regent’s Audrey Manley was fifth in the regional (88), Keys Park Hill’s Sidney Keller was sixth (91) and Olive’s Holly Hanks was seventh (94).
