Regent Prep's Jenni Roller gunning for another state title

Regent Prep’s Jenni Roller has one state championship under her belt and it looks like she’s gunning for another.

Roller shot a career-low round of 67 at Arrowhead Golf Club last week in regional girls golf qualifying. She's one of the players to watch Wednesday as the state girls golf tournaments unfold in five locations across the state.

Roller's previous career-low round of 69 came two years ago at Guthrie's Aqua Canyon Golf Course when she won the Class 2A individual title as a freshman and helped lead the Rams to a runner-up team finish in the school's first season of girls golf.

This year's 2A tournament is back in Guthrie, at Cimarron National Golf Course.

Edmond North seeks a third consecutive team title but Jenks and Broken Arrow figure to be in the hunt as the tournament 6A gets under way at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club. Sand Springs' Meghan Charles is one to watch in the individual race.

Hilldale may not win another state team title by 107 shots like it did two years ago. But the Hornets and Wagoner's Bulldogs look like contenders for the 4A crown at Cushing's Buffalo Creek course.

Wednesday's rounds open at 9 a.m. at all five sites, with another 18 holes scheduled for Thursday.