Regent Prep's Jenni Roller fires career-low 66 to lead 2A state golf tournament

Shooting career-low golf rounds is getting to be a normal thing for Regent Prep junior standout Jenni Roller.

Roller did it for the second time in eight days on Wednesday. Her 4-under 66 was good for a four-shot lead after the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Guthrie’s Cimarron National Golf Club.

Roller said she couldn’t find a single thing to complain about. What wasn’t to like?

“I was happy with my putting, the other girls were nice, I was hitting the ball well and I just had a lot of fun,” she said.

Roller’s previous low round came on April 27 when she carded a 67 in regional qualifying at Arrowhead Golf Club near Canadian.

Before that, her previous low round was the 69 she shot in the final round of the 2019 state tournament when she won the title as a freshman. She also led the Rams to a second-place finish in the team standings in the school's first season of girls golf.

The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 season for golf and all other high school spring sports.