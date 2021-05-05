Regent Prep's Jenni Roller fires career-low 66 to lead 2A state golf tournament

Shooting career-low golf rounds is getting to be a normal thing for Regent Prep junior standout Jenni Roller.
Roller did it for the second time in eight days on Wednesday. Her 4-under 66 was good for a four-shot lead after the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Guthrie’s Cimarron National Golf Club.
Roller said she couldn’t find a single thing to complain about. What wasn’t to like?
“I was happy with my putting, the other girls were nice, I was hitting the ball well and I just had a lot of fun,” she said.
Roller’s previous low round came on April 27 when she carded a 67 in regional qualifying at Arrowhead Golf Club near Canadian.
Before that, her previous low round was the 69 she shot in the final round of the 2019 state tournament when she won the title as a freshman. She also led the Rams to a second-place finish in the team standings in the school's first season of girls golf.
The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 season for golf and all other high school spring sports.
This time, the Rams trail favored Turner by 24 shots after the first day and second-place Christian Heritage by 21. Regent Prep, which received an 87 from Audrey Manley, was 21 shots further back in third.
“We can still come back and win the state title (Thursday), but if we don’t, we’ve still had a fun year,” she said.
The tournament concludes with 18 holes on Thursday.
Roller led Christian Heritage’s Layne Miller (70) by four shots in the individual race and Pocola’s Rachel Nelke (71) by five. Turner’s Jaci Hartman and Joesey Cavitt were next at 73 and 75, respectively.
Keys Park Hill’s Sidney Keller was in 10th place with an 84, fueling her team to sixth place in the team standings.
Hornets hanging on
Kingfisher has the top individual in the 4A race, but Hilldale had four players in the top 12 and led the Yellowjackets by eight shots after the first day at Cushing’s Buffalo Rock Golf Course.
The Hornets are seeking a repeat of their 2019 crown and fifth team title in eight years. But it won’t be as easy as it was two years ago when a veteran-laden squad led the Muskogee-area school to a whopping 107-shot margin.
Kingfisher’s Maddi Kamas, second to Hilldale’s now-graduated Kenzie Kirkhart in 2019, shot a 69 Wednesday to open a seven-shot lead over Catoosa’s Emily Vang, sixth in the 2019 state tournament.
Fort Gibson’s Layne Alshie was third at 77 and Hilldale’s Addy Asmus and Aubree Morton were fourth and fifth, respectively, at 82 and 84.
Wagoner’s Mechelle Vermillion was tied with Blanchard’s Carly Craig for sixth place with an 88; Cushing’s Morgan Crow and Wagoner’s Caitlyn Henson were tied for eighth at 90; and Hilldale’s Adde Glass and Karlie Kirhart shot 91s, tying Elk City’s Mattie Thompson for 10th.
Wagoner trailed Kingfisher was 12 shots in third place and Cushing was 19 shots further back in fourth.
Comets in third
Durant, seeking a repeat of its 2019 state title, opened a 20-shot lead over Carl Albert. Bishop Kelley, led by Peyton Coburn and Elle Stanger, trailed Carl Albert by a shot in third place after the first day of the 5A state tournament at Chickasaw Pointe in Kingston.
Durant’s Mikaela Karanja carded a first-round 70, good for a one-shot lead over McAlester’s Aubrey House. Coburn was fifth with an 80 and Stanger was tied for ninth with Pryor’s Gracyn Rains and two others at 87.
Demons making a run
Avery Anglin and Logan Allen helped lead Perkins-Tryon to third place in the team standings after the first day of the 3A state tournament at Westwood Park in Norman.
Favored Plainview had a team total of 311 to lead Oklahoma Christian School, up from winning the 2A title in 2019, by eight shots and Perkins-Tryon by 16.
OCS’ Brooklyn Benn led the individual race with a 68, three shots better than 2019 champion Reagan Chaney. Anglin tied for fourth with a 75 and Allen tied for eighth at 79.