Playing in 6A girls golf state championship a family affair for Union's Cierra Tunley

BROKEN ARROW — For the past decade, the Tunley family has routinely circled May trips to the golf course to cheer for their favorite girls.

Three sisters have teed off for Union High School in Class 6A state tournament play, including youngest sibling Cierra Tunley on Wednesday.

The junior fired a team-best 84 at the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, host site of the 2021 event.

The final 18 holes to determine this year’s champion, played on Thursday, will be a race to the finish. After the opening round, only four strokes separated first-place Edmond Memorial (317) and fourth-place Broken Arrow (321). Edmond North (318) and Jenks (319) are also in the mix.

“It’s going to be tight and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “From a coaches’ perspective, especially after last year with not getting to have a season at all, I just feel like the girls were kind of (robbed) all the way around. They missed out on that season of golf growth and competition.

“And then coming into this year, this makes it even more exciting. But from a coach’s standpoint, I’m thrilled to death for all the girls. First and foremost, everyone is getting an opportunity to play.”