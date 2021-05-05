Playing in 6A girls golf state championship a family affair for Union's Cierra Tunley

BROKEN ARROW — For the past decade, the Tunley family has routinely circled May trips to the golf course to cheer for their favorite girls.
Three sisters have teed off for Union High School in Class 6A state tournament play, including youngest sibling Cierra Tunley on Wednesday.
The junior fired a team-best 84 at the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, host site of the 2021 event.
The final 18 holes to determine this year’s champion, played on Thursday, will be a race to the finish. After the opening round, only four strokes separated first-place Edmond Memorial (317) and fourth-place Broken Arrow (321). Edmond North (318) and Jenks (319) are also in the mix.
“It’s going to be tight and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “From a coaches’ perspective, especially after last year with not getting to have a season at all, I just feel like the girls were kind of (robbed) all the way around. They missed out on that season of golf growth and competition.
“And then coming into this year, this makes it even more exciting. But from a coach’s standpoint, I’m thrilled to death for all the girls. First and foremost, everyone is getting an opportunity to play.”
Edmond North’s Haley Blevins shot an even-par 72 to own a three-stroke lead over Edmond Memorial’s Lilly Whitley in the individual race.
Union may not be in striking distance, but Tunley led Union with her score under a clear blue sky. Her round was watched closely by family members.
“Cierra kind of jokes that the whole family train is coming, her mom, dad, stepmom, aunts and uncles,” Union coach Lindsay Jones said. “Some days there are 10-12 people from the family here. They are so supportive.”
Added Hughes: “It’s awesome that they keep coming up through the line. And I love to see, year after year, the sisters grow and golf together. That’s super exciting.”
The girls were introduced to golf by their grandfather Cortez Tunley. They played at the small course at O’Brien Park and worked their way up to this.
Ger’Kayla Tunley graduated from Union in 2017 and currently plays golf at Bethany College. Janae was a senior in 2019.
“Getting here now, I remember watching them think things out and figure things out on the course,” Cierra Tunley said. “It’s a lot harder than I thought it was.”
Jones has enjoyed her time with the family.
“It’s been pretty phenomenal. It started with Ger’Kayla, who is now finishing her senior year in college. When she was in seventh grade at Union, I kind of got to know here in the junior high program," Jones said.
“Her senior year, her middle sister, Janae, was on the team at the same time, which was cool. Janae and Cierra had one year together. It’s been neat having them together and watching them grow. Their family is as good as they come. It’s been pretty great to have them around.”
Cierra Tunley could be the first of the four to play all four seasons with the varsity team. On Wednesday, she carried her team’s No. 2 bag.
“She’s come a long way since her freshman year. Talent-wise, the sky is the limit for her,” Jones said. “She’s got skills. She wants to be good.”