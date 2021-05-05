 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playing in 6A girls golf state championship a family affair for Union's Cierra Tunley
0 comments
Class 6A girls state golf

Playing in 6A girls golf state championship a family affair for Union's Cierra Tunley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROKEN ARROW — For the past decade, the Tunley family has routinely circled May trips to the golf course to cheer for their favorite girls.

Three sisters have teed off for Union High School in Class 6A state tournament play, including youngest sibling Cierra Tunley on Wednesday.

The junior fired a team-best 84 at the Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club, host site of the 2021 event.

The final 18 holes to determine this year’s champion, played on Thursday, will be a race to the finish. After the opening round, only four strokes separated first-place Edmond Memorial (317) and fourth-place Broken Arrow (321). Edmond North (318) and Jenks (319) are also in the mix.

“It’s going to be tight and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “From a coaches’ perspective, especially after last year with not getting to have a season at all, I just feel like the girls were kind of (robbed) all the way around. They missed out on that season of golf growth and competition.

“And then coming into this year, this makes it even more exciting. But from a coach’s standpoint, I’m thrilled to death for all the girls. First and foremost, everyone is getting an opportunity to play.”

Edmond North’s Haley Blevins shot an even-par 72 to own a three-stroke lead over Edmond Memorial’s Lilly Whitley in the individual race.

Union may not be in striking distance, but Tunley led Union with her score under a clear blue sky. Her round was watched closely by family members.

“Cierra kind of jokes that the whole family train is coming, her mom, dad, stepmom, aunts and uncles,” Union coach Lindsay Jones said. “Some days there are 10-12 people from the family here. They are so supportive.”

Added Hughes: “It’s awesome that they keep coming up through the line. And I love to see, year after year, the sisters grow and golf together. That’s super exciting.”

The girls were introduced to golf by their grandfather Cortez Tunley. They played at the small course at O’Brien Park and worked their way up to this.

Ger’Kayla Tunley graduated from Union in 2017 and currently plays golf at Bethany College. Janae was a senior in 2019.

“Getting here now, I remember watching them think things out and figure things out on the course,” Cierra Tunley said. “It’s a lot harder than I thought it was.”

Jones has enjoyed her time with the family.

“It’s been pretty phenomenal. It started with Ger’Kayla, who is now finishing her senior year in college. When she was in seventh grade at Union, I kind of got to know here in the junior high program," Jones said.

“Her senior year, her middle sister, Janae, was on the team at the same time, which was cool. Janae and Cierra had one year together. It’s been neat having them together and watching them grow. Their family is as good as they come. It’s been pretty great to have them around.”

Cierra Tunley could be the first of the four to play all four seasons with the varsity team. On Wednesday, she carried her team’s No. 2 bag.

“She’s come a long way since her freshman year. Talent-wise, the sky is the limit for her,” Jones said. “She’s got skills. She wants to be good.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Class 6A Championship

At Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club; par 72

Teams

1. Edmond Memorial 317

2. Edmond North 318

3. Jenks 319

4. Broken Arrow 321

5. Norman North 356

6. Owasso 366

7. Union 369

8. Bixby 372

9. Westmoore 375

T10. Yukon 383

T10. Bartlesville 383

12. Norman 411

Top individuals

1. Haley Blevins, Edmond North, 72

2. Lilly Whitley, Edmond Memorial, 75

3. Lily Stanton, Jenks, 76

T4. Jenna Triplett, Edmond Memorial, 77

T4. Riley Rinner, Broken Arrow, 77

T4. Jaeya Mathis, Westmoore, 77

T4. Avery Clevenger, Broken Arrow, 77

T8. Rylee Roberts, Edmond North, 79

T8. Makaylee Cowan, Yukon, 79

T8. Brianna Maddux, Owasso, 79

T8. Olivia Coit, Edmond Memorial, 79

Others

Bartlesville: Lisa Brown 88, Campebll Craig 93, Taylor Price 98, Emilyn Rainbolt 104, Grace Lumpkin 107.

Bixby: Cameron Hill 89, Emma Fields 90, Ella Fryer 95, Maddie McIntyre 98, Ava Smith 101.

Broken Arrow: Nina Aills 81, Halle Bullen 86, Josie Clevenger 89.

Choctaw: Jazmyn Brandon 105.

Edmond Deer Creek: Lauren Hurd 80.

Edmond Memorial: McLenna Tatum 81, Spencer Holleyman 82, Amber Luttrell 83.

Edmond North: Whitney Moore 90.

Edmond Santa Fe: Ivy Harris 94.

Jenks: Adrian Piles 80, Isabella Suttee 81, Katelyn Bollenbach 82, Gracie Doke 82,

Midwest City: Riley Friesen 96, Kaci Bedford 107.

Mustang: Lindsey Greenlee 91, C.J. Bowers 98, Bailee Highfill 114.

Norman: Samantha Hames 98, Kaia Smith 98, Lilly Boehm 105, Kayla Mays 110.

Norman North: Syrah Javed 85, Corynn Speer 87, Blaine Bruton 92, Ayla Fetters 92, Abby Gibson 113.

Owasso: Mackenzie Fields 92, Jaylie Davis 96, Macie Jamison 99, Brooklyn Williams 99.

Sand Springs: Meghan Charles 84, Alyx Edwards 137.

Southmoore: Mikaila Moore 87, Heather Hunkele 90

Stillwater: Lucy Darr 83, Lindsay Millis 98, Jade Gosney 99

Union: Cierra Tunley 84, Brooke Carroll 86, Tessa Gardenhire 93, Helena Tunley 106, Mary Schulte 106.

Westmoore: Mimi Hoang 80, Hannah Balderrama 104, Avery Rose 114, Laci Fravert 124.

Yukon: Carley Haught 83, Antonia Brandt 110, Jaley Goff 111, Alex Halvorson 116.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News