Owasso's Ben Stoller wins rain-shortened 6A state golf title

They called players off the course around 10:45 a.m. Stoller headed for his truck and tried to rest.

“I sat there for 30 minutes trying to go to sleep and couldn’t. Actually I dozed off a little bit,” he said. “I watched ‘Star Wars, Revenge of the Sith’ for a while.”

Two hours later, the course was deemed too waterlogged to finish the tournament. Monday’s results stood.

“I wish they wouldn’t have called it. I would have loved to compete,” Stoller said between congratulations from fellow golfers. “But that’s how it happened.”

Everyone was bummed about the rain. Shaun Stoller, Ben’s dad, collapsed his umbrella and it sounded like one of those overfilled pails of water spilling down on a kids’ splash pad.

But the medal Stoller was wearing made the cold, wet day completely bearable.

“We’re thrilled,” said Angie Stoller, Ben’s mom.

“He played really good golf yesterday and started out well today,” Shaun Stoller said. “Disappointed in the weather, that we didn’t have the full experience with 54 holes. But for the experience we got he played better than anybody else.”