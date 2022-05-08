Owasso's Ben Stoller, Bishop Kelley, Cascia Hall look to repeat as boys state golf champions







Class 6A

Where: Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman

2021 champion: Edmond North — The Huskies had their championship run upended in 2019, and then the absence of a state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19. But they rebounded to finish atop the team leaderboard last year with a 14-stroke cushion over Jenks.

The outlook: Edmond North and Jenks are ranked first and second, respectively. But Norman North and Norman both fared better than Edmond North in regional play, and Edmond Memorial tied the Huskies. Meanwhile, Jenks claimed a regional title. Bottom line: the 6A field is there for the taking for as many as four or five teams.

Individuals to watch: Owasso’s Ben Stoller, the defending champion, was the only golfer to shoot under par in regional play last week with a 69 at Bailey Ranch Golf Course. Jenks’ Sam Morris and Cody Fifer both finished with 75s, and both figure to push for medalist honors at the state tournament.

Class 5A

Where: Duncan Golf and Tennis Club, Duncan

2021 champion: Bishop Kelley — Comets claimed their eighth state championship by finishing with a 928 after three rounds at Meadowbrook Country Club. And Bishop Kelley’s Will Hennessee finished second overall.

The outlook: Bishop Kelley is the top-ranked team in Class 5A heading into this year’s state tournament. Duncan, however, will have the advantage of playing on a very familiar golf course, along with winning a regional tournament last week in Lawton.

Individuals to watch: Hennessee will be key to Bishop Kelley’s chances, and in the mix for the individual title will be Edison’s Anthony Manipella, who claimed last week’s regional title at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore.

Class 4A

Where: Boiling Springs Golf Course, Woodward

2021 champion: Cascia Hall — Commandos breezed to a state title, winning for the first time since 2016. Cascia Hall now owns nine state championships.

The outlook: Repeating figures to be tough for Cascia Hall, despite being the state’s second-ranked team. It’s Heritage Hall that enters as the favorite after posting a regional round of 292 last week.

Individuals to watch: Will Sides helped guide Cascia Hall to a team championship with a second-place showing on the individual leaderboard. Sides finished one stroke behind Elk City’s Tres Hill. Also vying for the individual championship will be Holland Hall’s Drew Mabrey, who won last week’s regional and finished third at last year’s state tournament.

Class 3A

Where: Lakeview Golf Course, Ardmore

2021 champion: Christian Heritage — Crusaders had no problem winning last year’s championship, finishing 61 strokes better than Oklahoma Christian School.

The outlook: Christian Heritage is 3A’s top-ranked team, and Oklahoma Christian School is No. 2. Both won regionals last week and will clash for this year’s state championship.

Individuals to watch: Metro Christian’s Wesley Burns returns after finishing in a tie for 12th at last year’s state tournament in Cushing.

Class 2A

Where: Buffalo Rock Golf Course, Cushing

2021 champion: Walters — the Blue Devils claimed their first state championship since 2000. They did so by finishing with a 949 after three rounds, beating Cashion by 37 shots.

The outlook: Latta is ranked No. 1 in 2A and comfortably won a regional title last week. Cashion figures to push Latta for the team title. Nowata is ranked third in 2A and finished in third place in last week’s regional at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Individual to watch: Nowata’s Maddox Bullen leads the Ironmen and finishing in a tie for ninth at last year’s 2A state tournament.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World