Owasso’s Stoller in the lead after Day 1 of boys’ 6A state golf tournament

“We just have to have a good day tomorrow, we’ve got to go lower,” said Broken Arrow coach Dakota Beller, whose team won the East Regional by eight strokes last week and is seeking its first-ever state title. “I think the conditions are going to be a little bit worse, so hopefully, we can battle through that and put up a good score.”

Stillwater, which was second at the East Regional, had a great opening round, shooting a 299, which tied Edmond North for the lead, but the second round didn’t go as well. After a disappointing 318, the Pioneers now sit tied for fourth, 25 shots back of Edmond North and six back of Broken Arrow.

“I think we were a little bit gassed, but we’re close,” said Stillwater coach Kyle Lucas of the second round. “We know where we need to make up our strokes. I think we have a good game plan, we just have to go out and execute and see where the shots fall, give ourselves a chance and see if we can put a little pressure on Broken Arrow and Edmond North.”

Owasso, the defending champion, is 10th with a 650 (332-318).

With some inclement weather expected Tuesday morning, the golfers were bracing for less favorable conditions.